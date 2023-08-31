Paleo Foods Market Surges as Consumers Embrace Natural and Nutrient-Rich Diets

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paleo Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paleo foods market, are analyzed across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis encompasses historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, and future projections from 2022 to 2030, examining annual sales figures and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The distribution channels considered include supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, online platforms, and other distribution channels.

The report also evaluates key competitors in each region for both markets. The focus is on identifying market presence, competitiveness, and market shares. The comprehensive analysis provides insights into market trends and potential growth opportunities across the globe.



Global Paleo Foods Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Paleo Foods estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Departmental Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Paleo Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Back Roads Food Company

Black Bear GmbH

Blue Mountain Organics Distribution, LLC

Caveman Foods LLC

EPIC

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

Paleo Food Prodotti Per La Paleo Dieta

Paleo Leap, LLC.

Paleo Pure

Steve's PaleoGoods (SPG)

The Paleo Foods Co.

