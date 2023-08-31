The Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market is forecasted to grow by USD 66.83 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.41% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487443/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the e-cigarette and vape market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by safer than other tobacco products, increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels, and new product launches.



The e-cigarette and vape market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Modular e-cigarette

• Next-generation products

• Rechargeable e-cigarette

• Disposable e-cigarette



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the product innovations in market as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette and vape market growth during the next few years. Also, prominence of private-label brands and increasing promotional activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-cigarette and vape market vendors that include Allo Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, DashVapes, Eleaf Group, ENVI, Flavour Beast, Geekvape, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., NicQuid LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen FreeMax Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co. Ltd., SVC Labs Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc.. Also, the e-cigarette and vape market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

