Global Passwordless Authentication Market Size to Reach USD 68.50 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research anticipates that the global market for passwordless authentication will expand significantly, reaching a substantial value of USD 68.50 Billion by 2032. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% throughout the forecast period. The driving force behind this upward trend is the escalating demand for enhanced user convenience through innovative means.

Traditional password-centric authentication methods often lead to the utilization of weak passwords or the practice of recycling passwords across multiple accounts. These behaviors stem from the inherent strain that conventional password-based systems place on users. Managing multiple passwords becomes unwieldy and memorization becomes problematic, with employees frequently encountering challenges when attempting to modify forgotten passwords.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2194

In contrast, passwordless authentication solutions present a streamlined login process that prioritizes user-friendliness and minimizes obstacles for users. By eliminating the need for users to generate and retain passwords, these solutions simplify the authentication process. Instead, individuals can verify their identity through alternative methods such as email, phone, or biometric techniques. This shift in approach is a key driver behind the notable revenue growth within the market.

Nonetheless, the market's revenue growth is being restrained due to the significant upfront investment required for initial deployment. The implementation of passwordless authentication necessitates a comprehensive strategy that encompasses the introduction of novel software and, in certain scenarios, hardware components. Additionally, there's a prerequisite for employee training to ensure the smooth assimilation of these new authentication methods.

The execution of a well-structured project and change management strategy is imperative before embarking on the implementation of passwordless authentication. This preparatory phase, however, demands a considerable amount of time, which could otherwise be allocated to strategic or operational activities of the business. Furthermore, when hardware installations are involved, organizations are faced with the obligation of procuring devices, tokens, and cards for each employee. Contingency plans for replacements in cases of loss or damage must also be factored in.

While opting for software-based solutions might present a more cost-effective approach, it's vital to account for unforeseen expenses that might arise during software administration, migration, and ongoing maintenance. These latent costs should also be taken into consideration, as they contribute to tempering the potential growth of market revenue.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2194

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 26.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 68.50 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Offering, authentication method, type, organization size, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled HID Global Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Okta, Duo, Thales, Beyond Identity, Entrust Corporation, Ping Identity. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global passwordless authentication market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global passwordless authentication market report are:

HID Global Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Okta

Duo

Thales

Beyond Identity

Entrust Corporation

Ping Identity

Strategic Development

On 14 July 2023, GitHub released the public beta of passkey authentication on GitHub.com, giving developers more options for authenticating on the site. Passkeys combine convenience of use with robust, phishing-resistant authentication, bringing individuals one step closer to the ideal of a password-free future. Passkeys on GitHub.com need user verification, which means they count as both something users are or know (thumbprint, face, or PIN knowledge) and something users have (physical security key or a device). GitHub does not require a user's password to verify that the user is signing in owing to the robustness of authentication. The autofill mechanism in the user's browser can automatically indicate that the user is using the passkey to sign in, right from the login page owing to enhanced browser compatibility.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2194

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 July 2023, GitHub released a public beta of passkey authentication on GitHub.com, giving developers more options for authenticating on the site. Passkeys combine convenience of use with robust, phishing-resistant authentication, bringing individuals one step closer to an ideal of a password-free future. Passkeys on GitHub.com need user verification, which means they count as both something users are or know (thumbprint, face, or PIN knowledge) and something users have (physical security key or a device). GitHub does not require a user's password to verify that the user is signing in owing to the robustness of authentication. The autofill mechanism in the user's browser can automatically indicate that the user is using the passkey to sign in, right from the login page owing to enhanced browser compatibility.

The biometric authentication segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global passwordless authentication market over the forecast period. Compared to passwords, biometric authentication offers more security. Unauthorized access is complicated by the unique nature of biometric traits such as fingerprints, face recognition, and iris scans. Each person has almost unique physical characteristics. Without using a password, biometric authentication technique makes use of these distinctive bodily traits to confirm a person's identification. Less than one in a trillion of two faces having identical physical characteristics demonstrates the extraordinary efficacy of biometrics which is causing a rising adoption of biometrics driving revenue growth of this segment.

The large enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global passwordless authentication market over the forecast period. Large organizations are often targets of cyberattacks because they handle a significant quantity of sensitive data. Implementing passwordless authentication reduces risks associated with password-related threats including phishing, credential stuffing, and password reuse, especially when used in conjunction with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). In comparison to standard password authentication, passwordless authentication offers major companies a more secure cybersecurity strategy by lowering the incidences of data and identity theft brought on by unauthorized access. Passwordless authentication successfully tackles password security problems by removing dependency on user passwords. Furthermore, the management of password storage and compliance with password-related regulatory obligations are freed up for large organizations when passwords are not used.

Browse the complete Global Passwordless Authentication Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/passwordless-authentication-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global passwordless authentication market on the basis of offering, authentication method, type, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hardware Software Service



Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Biometric Authentication Token-Based Authentication Token-Based Authentication Email or SMS-Based Authentication



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Single-factor authentication Multi-factor authentication



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare IT and Telecommunications Retail Government and Defense Manufacturing Energy and utilities Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Connected Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (M-Health Devices, M-Health Services, E-Prescription), By Function (Clinical Monitoring, Home Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others), By Application (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Healthcare Management, Education & Awareness, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Medical Device Security Market Analysis By Component (Solution, Services, Professional and Managed Security Services), By Security Type (Endpoint, Application, Wireless, Network, Others), By Device (Hospital Medical Devices, Wearable & External Medical Devices, Embedded Medical Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Professionals, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Virtual Cardiology Market Analysis By Technology Type (IT Services, Software, Hardware, Telecom, Others), By Application (Health Monitoring, Diagnosis, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patients, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Agricultural Robots Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Driverless Tractors), By Farm Produce, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Precision Irrigation Market By Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), Forecasts to 2027

Biomimetic Technology Market By Type (Molecular Bionics, Information and Control Bionics, Mechanical Bionics, Energy Bionics, Others), By Application, By End-Use (Biotechnology, Healthcare, Defense, Research Institutes, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Medical Apps Market By Specialty (Critical Care, Cardiology, Internal Medicine), By Subscription (Free Subscription, Fee-Based Subscription), By Platform (Android, iPhone, iPad), By End User (Residents, Physician), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights