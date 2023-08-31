NEVADA CANYON ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION PROGRAMS BEGIN ON THE AGAI-PAH AND LOMAN PROPERTIES

Reno, Nevada, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Markets: NGLD) (The “Company” or “Nevada Canyon”) is pleased to announce the Company’s Phase I exploration programs have begun on the Agai-Pah and Loman Properties, located in Mineral County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane shear zone.

Phase I of the Agai-Pah and Loman Properties exploration programs will consist of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, surface trenching, sampling of old workings, mine dumps and the mapping relocation of historical workings on the property. These initial Phase I exploration programs are expected to last for three to four weeks. If the initial exploration programs are successful in obtaining positive results, these will provide accurate modern data to assist in the planning of a Phase II follow up exploration programs.

The Agai-Pah Phase I exploration program is designed to expand and provide confirmation of the previous regional geological mapping and sampling program by the property’s lease owner (MSM Resource, LLC) that yielded significant results. A historical sample taken from exposed mineralized vein on an outcrop yielded over 600 Ag oz. (ounces of silver).

The Agai-Pah Property consists of 20 unpatented mining claims with a combined area of 162 hectares (400 acres). The Property is located in the northwestern portion of the Gillis Range, within the Buckley Mining District, in Mineral County, Nevada, 13 miles north-east of the town of Hawthorne, and 22 miles SW of the Rawhide Mine.

The Agai-Pah Property contains numerous historical workings consisting of underground workings with multi-level vertical shafts, several adits at different sub-levels, declines and a number of prospects pits that dig along structures. An existing road network provide access to the numerous historical workings. Historical sampling on the project has revealed the presence of silver, copper, gold, lead, zinc, barium and barite. There have been at least two periods of mining on the property, with the first in the early 1900’s, and then later in the late 1980’s. The early 1900’s, work consisted of excavation of at least 15 adits, 5 vertical shafts, declines and numerous prospects pits that dig along structures.

The Loman Property Phase I exploration program is designed to expand and provide confirmation of previous regional geological mapping and sampling programs by Company Geologists. The Loman Property covers several past producing small-scale high-grade mines, altered and mineralized zones previously discovered by geological compilations and mapping of historical workings. Previous sampling on the project has revealed the presence of copper, bismuth, and antimony as well as pervasive lower grade gold mineralization, cut by vein structures (some previously mined) of higher-grade gold. Previous Geophysical surveys also denoted the presence of significant coincident I.P. and Mag anomalies. These factors clearly demonstrate the exceptional potential of this relatively unexplored project for new discoveries of significant mineralization on several exploration targets in multiple zones.

The Loman Property consists of 30 claims (600 acres) located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 60-mile-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada, located 18 miles southeast of Hawthorne, NV along U.S. Highway 95.

The Agai-Pah and Loman Properties are in close Proximity to several past producing mines including the Bodie, Aurora, Borealis, Pamlico, Evening Star, Mabel, Mindoro and Camp Douglas Mines. Held by private interests for most of its history, the Properties remain very underexplored with minimal modern-day exploration. The Properties are within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 60-mile-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The projects have excellent year-round access and infrastructure within Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining states and highest-grade gold districts of Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Alan Day”

Alan Day

President & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.

(TEL)- (888) 909-5548, (FAX)-(888) 909-1033

Email: info@nevadacanyongold.com

Website: www.nevadacanyongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of exploration, delays in completing various engineering and exploration programs, and any potential results from such programs. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Company properties and various other factors beyond the Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.'s control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual Form 10K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly and Current Reports.