CareCloud to Exhibit at HBMA's 2023 Fall Revenue Cycle Management Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation in the upcoming Healthcare Business Management Association (HBMA) 2023 Fall Revenue Cycle Management Conference. This milestone event, commemorating HBMA’s 30th year anniversary, will be held Sept. 26-28, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, IN.



The HBMA is a highly regarded nonprofit professional trade association that plays a pivotal role in the revenue cycle management (RCM) sector in the U.S. Recognized as an authority in RCM by both commercial insurance industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies influencing the U.S. healthcare system, HBMA has been a driving force since its inception in 1993. Established by a group of passionate RCM professionals, HBMA's mission revolves around fostering education, advocacy, and networking opportunities within the industry.

CareCloud is a trailblazer in the healthcare technology arena, catering to revenue cycle operations with technology-enabled solutions. At the HBMA's 2023 Fall Revenue Cycle Management Conference, CareCloud will be stationed at booth 306, offering attendees a chance to explore how CareCloud's prowess shines through its three RCM solutions, aimed at enhancing practice profitability.

Attendees will also be able to engage with CareCloud Force President Karl Johnson who will be in CareCloud’s booth. CareCloud Force is a workforce extension service that helps healthcare organizations streamline their administrative tasks and scale their businesses. The company's team of experienced professionals can take on a variety of tasks, including revenue cycle management, robotic process automation, provider credentialing, patient collection services, authorization management, and out-of-network billing.

"CareCloud Force extends an array of advantages to healthcare organizations,” said Johnson. “Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to managing the day-to-day administrative duties that can often consume valuable time and resources. This enables your staff to prioritize the crucial aspect of patient care. Our well-trained and experienced healthcare administration team substantially diminishes the likelihood of errors, resulting in both cost savings and reduced operational complexities. Whether you represent a small practice or a large hospital, CareCloud Force possesses the flexibility to cater to your organization's distinct requirements. The reassurance stemming from the knowledge that your administrative tasks are being handled by experienced professionals allows you to channel your focus towards your core competencies. We are enthusiastic about our presence at HBMA, where we will delve further into CareCloud's array of offerings alongside the attendees."

Adding to the distinguished lineup of CareCloud's team who will be at the event is Mindy Steinberg, director of solutions consulting, who joined the HBMA education committee in June 2023.

Enthusiasts and attendees are encouraged to visit booth 306 to gain comprehensive insights into CareCloud's suite of technology-driven solutions. Alternatively, more information can be accessed at carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com