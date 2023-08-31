Bridge Expansion Joints Market Size, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis 2023-2028, Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Increased investment in infrastructure development projects, such as bridge and highway building and maintenance, is a crucial driver for the bridge expansion joints market. The demand for expansion joints to handle bridge movement and preserve structural integrity grows as governments and corporate organizations focus on expanding their transportation networks.

Furthermore, many existing bridges around the world have reached or have exceeded their design lives. These aging buildings require maintenance and rehabilitation, including expansion joint replacement or repair. As governments and infrastructure owners priorities the rehabilitation of existing bridges, the need for expansion joints rises.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global bridge expansion joints market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global bridge expansion joints market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global bridge expansion joints market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the closed-type bridge segment dominates the global market for bridge expansion joints. They are often employed in environments with movement ranges greater than or equal to 2.5 inches.

On the basis of application, roadway bridge segment is expected to dominate the market. They are extensively employed. As urbanization and economic growth continue, there's a consistent need for building and maintaining roadway bridges, driving demand for expansion joint solutions.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,400 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,930 million Growth Rate 4.1% Key Market Drivers Growing Advances in Technology

Increasing Construction of Robust Bridges

Rising Spending on Transport Infrastructure Companies Profiled Watson Bowman Acme

Mageba SA

RJ Watson, Inc.

Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Canam Group Inc.

Ekspan

Freyssinet

Granor Rubber & Engineering

Gumba GmbH & Co. KG

KantaFlex Pvt. Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global bridge expansion joints market include,

In 2020, Sika, a global leader in waterproofing, specialty construction and industrial materials, has acquired EMSEAL Joint Systems Ltd, a manufacturer of expansion joints and precompressed sealants.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global bridge expansion joints market growth include Watson Bowman Acme, Mageba SA, RJ Watson, Inc., Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Canam Group Inc., Ekspan, Freyssinet, Granor Rubber & Engineering, Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, KantaFlex Pvt. Ltd. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global bridge expansion joints market based on type, application, and region

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Open Type Bridge Expansion Joint Close Type Bridge Expansion Joint

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Roadway Bridges Railway Bridges

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bridge Expansion Joints Market US Canada Latin America Bridge Expansion Joints Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bridge Expansion Joints Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bridge Expansion Joints Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bridge Expansion Joints Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bridge Expansion Joints Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Bridge Expansion Joints Report:

What will be the market value of the global bridge expansion joints market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global bridge expansion joints market?

What are the market drivers of the global bridge expansion joints market?

What are the key trends in the global bridge expansion joints market?

Which is the leading region in the global bridge expansion joints market?

What are the major companies operating in the global bridge expansion joints market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global bridge expansion joints market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

