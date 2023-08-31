Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Growing Shift towards Single Use Electrodes Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrodes for Medical Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrodes for Medical Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
ECG Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$502.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EEG / EMG / ENG Electrodes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $449.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Electrodes for Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$449.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.9 Million by the year 2030.
