Global Blue Ammonia Market Size to Reach USD 22.3 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research predicts that the global market size for blue ammonia is anticipated to reach USD 22.3 Million in 2032. Over the projected period, the market is expected to experience a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The primary driving force behind this growth is the potential of blue ammonia to serve as a fuel for both transportation and power generation.

Blue ammonia has gained attention due to its applicability as a fuel in turbine engines for various purposes. This includes direct combustion and indirect usage as an industrial feedstock through reforming it into nitrogen and hydrogen. One notable advantage of ammonia is its enhanced ease of transportation and storage in comparison to liquid hydrogen. Unlike liquid hydrogen, ammonia doesn't necessitate extremely low temperatures for storage and boasts a higher energy density. This convenience translates into significant benefits, particularly when contrasted with the challenges posed by the storage, purity requirements, and transportation of hydrogen.

These advantages point towards the promising potential of ammonia as a feasible option for decarbonizing energy-intensive sectors, notably within power generation and transportation. These segments are pivotal in driving the market's revenue growth. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impact on ammonia exports, coupled with Russia's prominent position as a fertilizer exporter, have led to heightened demand for ammonia output. Export limitations have prompted countries to explore alternative supply sources.

For nations previously reliant on imported fertilizers but now seeking local supply sources for strategic reasons, the need for increased fertilizer production has become evident. This shift has further intensified the demand for blue ammonia.

However, the market's revenue growth is likely to face constraints due to competition from other low-carbon fuels. Green ammonia, in particular, has garnered considerable attention both commercially and from a policy perspective. This attention stems from its applicability across various industries for the purpose of decarbonization. Green ammonia finds utility in transportation sectors such as heavy-duty trucks, railways, aircraft, and maritime vessels. Additionally, it offers a means to reduce carbon emissions within the agriculture domain, chemical industries, and beyond, thereby facilitating the decarbonization of electricity generation and transportation.

Beyond its role in transportation, green ammonia holds the potential to play a pivotal part in decarbonizing the power industry. This can be achieved by substituting conventional fossil fuels with green ammonia in thermal power plants responsible for electricity production. The integration of green ammonia offers a viable avenue toward achieving net-zero targets by addressing emissions in both transportation and electricity sectors.

As a result, green ammonia emerges as a significant contender for decarbonizing energy-intensive sectors and achieving net-zero goals. This potential adoption of green ammonia is anticipated to act as a restraining factor for the revenue growth of the market, as it competes with blue ammonia in addressing these sustainability challenges.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 13.3 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 22.3 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Manufacturing process, technology, application, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Siemens Energy AG, Ammonia Casale S.A., Haldor Topsoe A/S, thyssenkrupp AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., TechnipFMC ple, Air Liquide S.A., Yara International ASA and Linde ple Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global blue ammonia market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global blue ammonia market report are:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens Energy AG

Ammonia Casale S.A.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

thyssenkrupp AG

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

TechnipFMC ple

Air Liquide S.A.

Yara International ASA

Linde ple

Strategic Development

On 10 June 2023, in its carbon capture and storage initiative, which is aimed at decarbonizing the agriculture and biofuels industries, Summit Carbon Solutions announced a new cooperation with Northern Plains Nitrogen. Near Grand Forks, North Dakota, NPN is building a large-scale blue ammonia factory that will produce a variety of low-carbon nitrogen-based fertilizer products for farmers in underserved markets in the northern United States and Canada.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global blue ammonia market over the forecast period. The main industrial method for producing Synthesis Gas (syngas) for the manufacturing of hydrogen, green ammonia, and methanol is steam reforming. However, the steam reformer produces a lot of carbon dioxide despite its numerous benefits. The procedure involves the direct interaction of Steam (H2O) and Methane (CH4) while using a catalyst at high pressures (20–40 bar) and temperatures (700–1100 °C). Synthesis gas (syngas) is created as a result of this process, which is subsequently mixed with Nitrogen (N2) to make Ammonia (NH3). SMR is an incredibly efficient process that uses the reactants' heat and chemical energy to great benefit. In addition, it is reasonably priced, making it the most practical method for manufacturing blue ammonia from an economic standpoint which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Autothermal Reforming (ATR) segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global blue ammonia market over the forecast period. ATR is a desirable alternative for future blue hydrogen projects with seamless carbon capture integration due to its many advantages. For large-scale blue hydrogen facilities, major businesses such as Air Products, Air Liquide, Equinor, and others in the chemical and energy industries are embracing ATR. This process uses a catalyst to combine methane and Oxygen (O2) directly at high pressures (20–40 bar) and temperatures (800–1000 °C). After that, nitrogen is added to resultant syngas to create ammonia. ATR uses more energy than SMR does, but it does so with greater energy utilization efficiency. In addition, compared to SMR, it produces more ammonia, making the process more efficient all around and allowing for thorough carbon capture, thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blue ammonia market on the basis of manufacturing process, technology, application, distribution channel, and region:

Manufacturing process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Electrochemical Process Thermochemical Process



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Haber-Bosch Process AutoThermal Reforming (ATR)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Energy Storage Grid-scale Energy Storage Renewable Energy Integration Fuel Power Generation Transportation Chemicals Fertilizers Polymers Pharmaceuticals



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Direct Sale Distribution/Wholesalers E-commerce



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Agriculture Power Generation Automotive Chemical and Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



