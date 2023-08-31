Bitget KCGI 2023 Stage 2: Registration for Futures Copy Trading Tournament Now Open

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, is thrilled to unveil the second stage of the King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023, a spectacular crypto trading tournament of epic proportions. Embarking on its fourth edition, KCGI 2023 is now opening registration for the highly anticipated Futures Copy Trading Contest. The contests offer traders a chance to compete for an astounding prize pool of up to 2,650,000 USDT, along with an array of luxurious rewards including a Tesla Cybersquad and an Airbus H135 helicopter.





The first stage of KCGI 2023, the Spot Trading Contest, concluded with resounding success, attracting traders from around the world. Over 5,100 participants and 574 teams registered to engage in the thrilling contest, showcasing their trading prowess on Bitget's advanced platform. The overwhelmingly positive response underscores the global excitement surrounding KCGI 2023 and sets the stage for the upcoming Futures Copy Trading Contest.

As the excitement continues, Bitget is pleased to announce that registration for the Futures Copy Trading Contest will officially commence soon as part of the KCGI 2023 event. Traders from across the globe will compete in teams and copy the trades of the elite traders. A team’s PnL will be calculated based on the total PnL of its top ten team members. The top ten teams, as ranked by total PnL, will share the prize pool. The Futures Copy Trading Contest will offer participants the opportunity to engage in high-stakes trading scenarios, showcasing their skills and strategies in the dynamic world of crypto futures.

In addition to the Futures Copy Trading Contest, KCGI 2023 also includes other captivating competitions, such as the Spot Trading Contest, Demo Trading Contest, and Futures Trading Contest, all designed to challenge and reward participants at every level of expertise. Participants can also partake in special events, such as the riveting roulette game and live roulette session, where exclusive prizes, including the latest iPhone and the impressive Tesla Cyberquad, await the winners. Registration will be opened for Demo Trading and Futures trading on Sep 5 and 10 respectively.



The previous editions of KCGI have witnessed remarkable success, drawing in traders and teams from around the world. Building on this legacy, Bitget's rebranding initiatives and its 5th Anniversary celebrations have transformed KCGI 2023 into a momentous leap forward, reflecting Bitget's evolution into a dynamic cryptocurrency exchange centered around its "Trade smarter" philosophy.

KCGI 2023 represents more than just a competition—it's a celebration of intelligent trading. Participants in this electrifying trading extravaganza will unlock Bitget's cutting-edge platform features, harnessing the power of social trading, derivatives, and immersive educational activities. As a rapidly growing crypto exchange, Bitget offers an unparalleled trading journey that empowers traders to navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape with confidence.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, remarked, "As we move into the second stage of KCGI 2023, we invite traders worldwide to showcase their skills and compete in the Futures Copy Trading Contest. KCGI is not just a competition but a testament to Bitget's commitment to fostering a dynamic and diverse crypto exchange. With an exciting lineup of contests, including spot trading, futures, and copy trading, we invite participants to join this trading extravaganza, experiencing the smarter trading journey that Bitget offers. We anticipate witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of our global trading community as we embark on this exhilarating journey together."

For more details on Bitget’s KCGI 2023 and to register for the Futures Copy Trading, Demo Trading and Futures Trading Contest, please visit: www.bitget.com/events/kcgi



