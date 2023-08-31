Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Size to Reach USD 4.88 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) is projected to achieve a value of USD 4.88 Billion by the year 2032. This growth is anticipated to follow a consistent upward trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The analysis, conducted by Emergen Research, reveals that the continuous advancement of APUs, marked by the development of more compact, lighter units with improved performance metrics like power-to-weight ratios, stands as a primary driver behind the expanding revenue within this market.

Prominent industry players are actively engaged in the innovation of technical solutions to enhance their competitive edge within the aviation auxiliary power unit sector. As a case in point, PBS recently unveiled its latest offering, the PBS APU SPARK40, on June 22, 2023. This cutting-edge turbine power unit is deliberately tailored to serve medium-sized helicopters, airplanes, and large Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Noteworthy for its notable progress beyond the preceding APU product line of the company, this unit introduces a range of enhancements. These include a twofold increase in available Alternating Current (AC) power for onboard systems, amplified pressurized air volume, weight reduction, augmented operational capacities and reliability, along with optimizations in the fuel-oil system.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market, request a PDF brochure here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2192

Nonetheless, the emergence of innovative and ecologically viable power sources emerges as a noteworthy factor that might impose constraints on the progression of market revenues. Electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems present heightened efficiency when juxtaposed with Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). These systems present avenues for substantial advancements in aircraft performance while concurrently curbing carbon dioxide emissions. Furthermore, these propulsion systems exhibit the potential to curtail maintenance outlays.

Hybrid-electric propulsion configurations, which amalgamate conventional fuel-based main engines with electric motors and batteries, hold significant promise in bolstering both fuel efficiency and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft. Moreover, they possess the inherent capability to curtail security expenses. The implementation of hybrid-electric driven propulsion architectures carries the potential for far-reaching applications spanning a spectrum of aircraft types. The anticipated benefits encompass projected fuel savings ranging from 5% in larger commercial aircraft to an impressive 30% in regional commuter planes.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2192

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.22 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.88 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Aircraft type, product, platform, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., Hamilton Sundstrand, Aerosila, Kinetics Ltd, Rolls-Royce plc, Safran, Aegis Power Systems, Inc., Pratt & Whitney, PBS Group, a. s. and Jenoptik Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global aircraft APU market report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Hamilton Sundstrand

Aerosila

Kinetics Ltd

Rolls-Royce plc

Safran

Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

Pratt & Whitney

PBS Group, a. s.

Jenoptik

Strategic Development

On 20 June 2023, Airbus UpNext started a new demonstration program to investigate an innovative design for the production of non-propulsive energy using hydrogen fuel cells both on the ground and in flight. The energy needed to power a number of non-propulsive aircraft functions, such as air conditioning, onboard lighting, and electric power for avionics, is provided in combination with the engines on conventional airliners by APU, a small additional engine that burns traditional jet fuel. Airbus UpNext will swap out the real APU of an A330 with a hydrogen fuel cell system that will produce power with the help of this new technology demonstrator, which will be operated from its facilities in Spain.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2192

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 20 June 2023, Airbus UpNext started a new demonstration program to investigate an innovative design to produce non-propulsive energy using hydrogen fuel cells both on the ground and in flight. The energy needed to power several non-propulsive aircraft functions, such as air conditioning, onboard lighting, and electric power for avionics, is provided in combination with the engines on conventional airliners by, a small additional engine that burns traditional jet fuel. Airbus UpNext will swap out the real APU of an A330 with a hydrogen fuel cell system that will produce power with the help of this new technology demonstrator, which will be operated from its facilities in Spain.

The rotary-wing aircraft segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global aircraft APU market during the forecast period. The rotary-wing aircraft segment is further sub-segmented into helicopter and Military Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft. This is because AUPs are being used by various civil and military helicopters more often. Helicopters utilize APU to ignite their main engines and get ready for takeoff, which acts as a backup power supply during flight in case the primary engine fails. For instance, numerous types of both civil and military helicopters have PBS's SAFIR APUs installed in various configurations. These are used, in the American-engine Z8 civil helicopter or Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-171 transport helicopters, which are among the most popular helicopters in the world in terms of both the number of units sold and countries these are used in (over 60).

The fuel cell APUs segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global aircraft APU market over the forecast period. This is because fuel cell assisted APU system can address the issue of unintentional aircraft idling. The use of fuel cells is a significant technological advancement that has the potential to transform how to produce electricity by providing safer, more effective alternatives to the burning of fossil fuels. Vehicle internal combustion engines could eventually be replaced with fuel cells.

Browse the complete Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-auxiliary-power-unit-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft APU market on the basis of aircraft type, product, platform, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fixed-wing aircraft



Narrow-body aircraft Wide-body aircraft Regional jets



Rotary-wing aircraft



Helicopters Military Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Combustion engine APUs Electric APUs Fuel cell APUs

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Commercial Military



Fighter Jets Transport Aircraft Reconnaissance Aircraft



General aviation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Counter UAS Market By Type (Laser Systems, Electronic Systems, Kinetic Systems, Others), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne, Commercial), By Product (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 Meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Communication Systems Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Electronic Warfare Market , By Component (Electronic Warfare Equipment, Electronic Warfare Operational Solution (EWOS)), By Platform (Land, Space, Naval), By Capability (Support, Attack, Protect), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Signal Intelligence Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (ELINT, COMINT), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market By Type (Graph-Based, Extended Kalman Filter, Fast), By Offering (2D, 3D), By Application (UAV, Autonomous Vehicle, Robotics, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Defense, Mining and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Component (Solar Panel, onboard Computer, Power System, Antennas, Sensors & Actuators, Thermal Control System), By Application (Communication, Earth monitoring, Scientific Research, Biological Research, Mapping & Navigation, Academic Training), By Vertical (Commercial, Defense, Government, Civil, Broadcasting), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Application (Clinical trials, Learning, and Research), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, and Small Enterprise), By End-use, and By Region Forecast To 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights