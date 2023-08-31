The Global Neodymium Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1472.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neodymium Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487436/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on renewable energy sources, rise in production of consumer electronic devices, and increasing use of neodymium magnets in biomedical industry.



The neodymium market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Metal

• Compound



By Application

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Wind energy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the neodymium market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in production capacities and emergence of alternative suppliers and recycling of neodymium from electronic waste to gain prominence will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the neodymium market covers the following areas:

• Neodymium market sizing

• Neodymium market forecast

• Neodymium market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neodymium market vendors that include Alkane Resources Ltd, American Elements, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Australian Strategic Materials Ltd., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Dura Magnets Pvt. Ltd., Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lenntech BV, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MP MATERIALS CORP., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Ningdo Newland Magnet Industry Co. Ltd., Noah Chemicals, Sagami Chemical Metal Co. Ltd., The Metall Rare Earth Ltd., and Vietnam Rare Earth Joint Stock Co.. Also, the neodymium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

