Global Railway Antifriction Bearing Market Size to Reach USD 2.96 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global railway antifriction bearing market achieved a size of approximately USD 1.29 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to maintain a consistent revenue growth rate of 8.7% throughout the forecast period, as per the most recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth is primarily attributed to increased investments in enhancing railway infrastructure on a global scale.

Antifriction bearings, which are a sophisticated vibration management system, amalgamate their components to create intricate vibration patterns. These bearings are produced with the aid of high-precision machine tools and adhere to stringent quality standards to ensure frictionless operation. It's important to note that even though these bearings may exhibit some surface imperfections, they still generate significant vibrations across the entire audible frequency spectrum. These vibrations result from the interaction of various layers through a combination of rolling and sliding motions.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for enhanced operational efficiency represents another pivotal driver behind the revenue growth of this market. Antifriction bearings play a crucial role in optimizing motion by diminishing resistance between rotating and static components, thereby smoothing out locomotion and conserving energy. This operational efficiency improvement allows trains to operate more effectively, subsequently reducing operational costs and augmenting the overall capacity of the railway system. Additionally, these bearings facilitate higher train speeds, effectively reducing travel durations and bolstering throughput.

The emphasis on passenger comfort also serves as a compelling motivation for the adoption of antifriction bearings. By mitigating vibrations and lowering noise levels, these bearings contribute to a more comfortable and tranquil ride. Furthermore, the reduction in passenger discomfort and fatigue enhances the overall travel experience. Moreover, the reduction in vibrations and noise throughout the journey not only improves passengers' general well-being but also creates a more pleasant travel environment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.29 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.96 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered train type, product type, application, type, sales channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amsted Rail, NSK Ltd., NKE Bearing, NEI Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, SKF, GGB, Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, and the Timken Company Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global railway antifriction bearing market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective railway antifriction bearings. Some major companies included in the global railway antifriction bearing market report are:

Amsted Rail

NSK Ltd.

NKE Bearing

NEI Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

SKF

GGB

Schaeffler Group

NTN Corporation

The Timken Company

Strategic Development

On 5 November 2021, Power Systems business section of Rolls-Royce has created a sliding bearing that lowers the consumption of fuel by 1% for its MTU engines. Instead of being completely smooth, the bearing surface is furnished with tiny grooves, which when combined with lubricant, creates an acquaplaning-like effect that serves as an anti-friction layer. According to the operating mode, this anti-friction layer, for instance, minimizes friction-induced losses between the rotating shaft and bearing by 20–35%.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The needle segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global railway antifriction market during the forecast period. This is because Needle Roller Bearings (NRBs) offer advantages when load, speed, and availability of space are concerns. NRBs have a relatively small design and a low sectional height when compared to other roller bearing types such as cylindrical roller bearings.

The Very High-Speed Train (VHST) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global railway antifriction market during the forecast period. This is because roller bearings and antifriction bearings both have significant advantages in VHST. These enable effective functioning at high speeds by minimizing friction, which also lowers heat generation.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global railway antifriction market during the forecast period during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for more durable and reduced friction bearings. Government and businesses can save a lot of money by reducing the need for routine maintenance, lubrication, and replacement. The longer operational uptime brought on by less maintenance requirements enables more productive operations, which boosts productivity and profitability.

On 22 September 2022, SKF created a brand-new sealed, free of upkeep traction motor bearing units. SKF and DLR worked closely together to create this solution. The DLR-developed research testbed is being used to test the load bearing and running behavior of the prototype bogie vehicles, which are on show at InnoTrans, with the first samples fitted in them.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global railway antifriction bearing market on the basis of train type, product type, application, type, sales channel, and region:

Train Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Metro Train Very High-Speed Train Mainline Train Freight Train Special Train Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Needle Spherical Tapered Thrust Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Engine Wheels Exterior Interior

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Roller Bearing Ball and Pen Bearing

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Aftermath Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



