Global Headlight Market to Expand at 6.6% CAGR, Aiming to Reach $11.23 Billion by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Headlight Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global headlight market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% to reach $11.23 billion by 2030 from $7.2 billion in 2023.

This report on global headlight market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global headlight market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, technology, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the headlight market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  • Magna International Inc
  • Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Osram GmbH
  • SL America Corporation
  • Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Valeo SA
  • Varroc Group
  • ZKW Group
  • JW Speaker Corporation
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Robert Bosch

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing requirements for improved cars.
  • Increased Awareness about road safety

Challenges

  • High Cost
  • Time Consuming

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

by Technology

  • Xenon
  • LED
  • Halogen

by Vehicle Propulsion

  • ICE Vehicle
  • Electric Vehicle

by Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer
  • Aftermarket

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages135
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$7.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$11.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71tp8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Headlight Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Headlight
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data