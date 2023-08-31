The Global Artificial Sweetener Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2017.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Sweetener Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487434/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the artificial sweetener market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners, growing demand for high-intensity sweeteners, and multiple application of artificial sweeteners.



The artificial sweetener market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Direct sales

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type

• Aspartame

• Neotame

• Sucralose

• Acesulfame-K

• Saccharin



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for organic sweeteners as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial sweetener market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches by key vendors in the market in focus and growing research studies associated to artificial sweeteners will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial sweetener market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., GLG Life Tech Corp., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., INFINITY ADDITIVES AND FOODS, Ingredion Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MANUS BIO, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Roquette Freres SA, Sunwin Stevia International Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS, Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Whole Earth Brands Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., and Zydus Wellness Ltd.. Also, the artificial sweetener market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

