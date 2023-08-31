The Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7915.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.09% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487433/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the data warehouse as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift from on-premises to SasS model, rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions and focus on real-time data analysis, and strict government regulations and increase in volume of data.



The data warehouse as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• E-commerce and retail

• Others



By Type

• Enterprise DWaaS

• Operational data storage



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of advanced storage technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data warehouse as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in data centers and high adoption of enterprise data warehouse as a service by SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data warehouse as a service market covers the following areas:

• Data warehouse as a service market sizing

• Data warehouse as a service market forecast

• Data warehouse as a service market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data warehouse as a service market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AtScale Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netavis Software GmbH, Oracle Corp., Panoply Ltd. , Progress Software Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Solver Inc., Teradata Corp., Transwarp Information Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd., VMware Inc., Yellowbrick Data Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp.. Also, the data warehouse as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487433/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________