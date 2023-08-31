Fluctuating Prices of Tattoo Aftercare Products Pose Challenges to the Growth of the Global Tattoo Aftercare Products Market

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tattoo Aftercare Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tattoo aftercare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% to reach $214 million in 2030 from $131.7 million in 2023.
This report on global tattoo aftercare products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global tattoo aftercare products market by segmenting the market based on product, material, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the tattoo aftercare products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand of Tattoo across Globe
- Rising Awareness
Challenges
- Fluctuating Prices of Tattoo Aftercare Products
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Moisturizer/Lotion or Oil
- Soap/Foam or Cleansers
- Soothing Balm
- Others
by Material
- Synthetic
- Natural
by End User
- Tattoo Artist
- Personal
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$131.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$214 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- After Inked Tattoo GOO
- Aussie Inked
- Easytattoo
- Inkeeze
- Ora's Amazing Herbal
- Skinfix
- TataWax
- TattoMed
- The Aftercare Company
- Viking Revolution
