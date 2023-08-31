Fluctuating Prices of Tattoo Aftercare Products Pose Challenges to the Growth of the Global Tattoo Aftercare Products Market

The global tattoo aftercare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% to reach $214 million in 2030 from $131.7 million in 2023.

This report on global tattoo aftercare products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global tattoo aftercare products market by segmenting the market based on product, material, end user and region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand of Tattoo across Globe
  • Rising Awareness

Challenges

  • Fluctuating Prices of Tattoo Aftercare Products

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

  • Moisturizer/Lotion or Oil
  • Soap/Foam or Cleansers
  • Soothing Balm
  • Others

by Material

  • Synthetic
  • Natural

by End User

  • Tattoo Artist
  • Personal
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages142
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$131.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$214 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • After Inked Tattoo GOO
  • Aussie Inked
  • Easytattoo
  • Inkeeze
  • Ora's Amazing Herbal
  • Skinfix
  • TataWax
  • TattoMed
  • The Aftercare Company
  • Viking Revolution

