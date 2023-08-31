Disinfecting Wipes Market Analysis, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Segment Share Analysis 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market is valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Growing awareness of the need for cleanliness and infection control has been a primary driving force in the disinfecting wipes market. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of disinfecting surfaces on a regular basis to prevent the spread of germs and diseases.

Furthermore, disinfecting wipes are a quick and easy approach to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. They are pre-moistened with disinfection solutions, so there is no need to measure or combine cleaning ingredients. Disinfecting wipes' ready-to-use nature appeals to consumers looking for quick and efficient cleaning solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global disinfecting wipes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global disinfecting wipes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global disinfecting wipes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the biodegradable wipes segment is expected to hold the major share of the global disinfecting wipes market. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly alternatives as they become more conscious of environmental issues and the impact of single-use plastics on ecosystems.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 11.6 billion Growth Rate 6.9% Key Market Drivers Increase in the Number of Government Initiatives for Spreading Consumer Awareness

Rising Usage of Biodegradable Wipes Companies Profiled Claire Manufacturing

CleanWell, LLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dreumex USA Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Seventh Generation Inc.

The Clorox Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global disinfecting wipes market include,

In 2020, Pal International has introduced a new surface disinfection product line called Pal TX Surface. The Pal TX Alcohol Surface Disinfectant solution is made with ethanol. It is often used as a hand and surface disinfection and is non-corrosive to most surfaces.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global disinfecting wipes market growth include Claire Manufacturing, CleanWell, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dreumex USA Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Parker Laboratories, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Seventh Generation Inc., The Clorox Company among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global disinfecting wipes market based on type, application, and region

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Disinfecting Wipes Market US Canada Latin America Disinfecting Wipes Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Disinfecting Wipes Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Disinfecting Wipes Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Disinfecting Wipes Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Disinfecting Wipes Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



