Disinfecting Wipes Market Analysis, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Segment Share Analysis 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market is valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Growing awareness of the need for cleanliness and infection control has been a primary driving force in the disinfecting wipes market. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of disinfecting surfaces on a regular basis to prevent the spread of germs and diseases.
Furthermore, disinfecting wipes are a quick and easy approach to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. They are pre-moistened with disinfection solutions, so there is no need to measure or combine cleaning ingredients. Disinfecting wipes' ready-to-use nature appeals to consumers looking for quick and efficient cleaning solutions.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global disinfecting wipes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global disinfecting wipes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global disinfecting wipes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-disinfecting-wipes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, the biodegradable wipes segment is expected to hold the major share of the global disinfecting wipes market. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly alternatives as they become more conscious of environmental issues and the impact of single-use plastics on ecosystems.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 6.8 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 11.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-disinfecting-wipes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global disinfecting wipes market include,
- In 2020, Pal International has introduced a new surface disinfection product line called Pal TX Surface. The Pal TX Alcohol Surface Disinfectant solution is made with ethanol. It is often used as a hand and surface disinfection and is non-corrosive to most surfaces.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global disinfecting wipes market growth include Claire Manufacturing, CleanWell, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dreumex USA Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Parker Laboratories, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Seventh Generation Inc., The Clorox Company among others.
Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-disinfecting-wipes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global disinfecting wipes market based on type, application, and region
- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Biodegradable
- Non-Biodegradable
- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
-
- North America Disinfecting Wipes Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Disinfecting Wipes Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Disinfecting Wipes Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Disinfecting Wipes Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Disinfecting Wipes Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Disinfecting Wipes Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Disinfecting Wipes Market
-
For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-disinfecting-wipes-market
Key Questions Answered in the Disinfecting Wipes Report:
- What will be the market value of the global disinfecting wipes market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global disinfecting wipes market?
- What are the market drivers of the global disinfecting wipes market?
- What are the key trends in the global disinfecting wipes market?
- Which is the leading region in the global disinfecting wipes market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global disinfecting wipes market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global disinfecting wipes market?
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Cutlery Market- Global Cutlery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Carry Bags Market- Global Carry Bags Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Japan Vending Machine Market-Japan vending machines market is expected to reach US$ 36 billion by the end of 2023 and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023-2030.
- Global Scented Garbage Bag Market- Global Scented Garbage Bag Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Blinds & Shades Market- Global Blinds & Shades Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Home Organization Products Market- Global Home Organization Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Smart Bed Market- Global smart bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.
- Global Smart Clothing Market- Global smart clothing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2030 and is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022.
- Global Smart Baby Monitor Market- Global smart baby monitor market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and is expected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2028.
- India Wheelchair Market-India wheelchair market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 312 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest