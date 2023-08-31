Wearable Injectors Market is Expected to Reach $11.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the wearable injectors industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, redefining the landscape of medical treatment and patient care. These innovative devices, seamlessly integrating advanced technology with healthcare, will enable individuals to self-administer a wide range of therapies, from biologics to personalized medicine, with unprecedented convenience and precision. The convergence of miniaturization, sensor technology, and smart connectivity will empower healthcare providers to remotely monitor patient adherence and vital signs, revolutionizing chronic disease management. This shift towards patient-centric, on-demand treatment modalities is anticipated to enhance treatment outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and ultimately foster a new era of proactive and individualized healthcare.

Wearable Injectors market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $11.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the shift of healthcare delivery toward homecare due to COVID-19, advantages of wearable injectors in the administration of various drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, and CVD), favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, and technological advancements in injector devices. However, the preference for alternative drug delivery modes, high costs, and a poor reimbursement structure in developing countries are expected to limit the adoption of wearable injectors to a certain extent.

Wearable Injectors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $7.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $11.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Wearable injectors Market:

Type, Technology, Therapy and End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for biologics and mAbs Key Market Drivers Shift of healthcare delivery toward homecare due to COVID-19

Wearable Injectors market major players covered in the report, such as:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Amgen (US)

Subcuject (Denmark)

Enable Injections (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Insulet Corporation (US)

United Therapeutics Corp (Us)

CeQur SA (Switzerland)

Sensile Medical (Switzerland)

Steadymed Therapeutics (US)

ATS Automation (Canada)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (US)

Unilife Corporation (UK)

Tandem Diabetes Care (US)

Valeritas (US)

Bühler Motor (Switzerland)

Sonceboz (Switzerland)

Noble (US)

Elcam Drug Delivery Device (Israel)

Bespak (UK)

Stevanato Group (Italy)

Sorrel Medical (Israel)

Weibel CDS AG (Switzerland) and Neuma (US)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Wearable Injectors Market, By Type

On-body Injector

Off-body Injector

Wearable Injectors Market, By Technology

Spring Based

Motor Based

Rotary pump

Expanding battery

Other technology

Wearable Injectors Market, By Therapy

Immuno-oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Other disease

Wearable Injectors Market, By End User

Hospitals and clinics

Home healthcare setting

Wearable Injectors Market, by region

North America North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Wearable Injectors market include:

Medical Device Manufacturers and Developers: Companies that design, produce, and innovate wearable injector devices, driving technological advancements and market growth.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Organizations that collaborate to develop drug formulations compatible with wearable injectors, expanding treatment options and therapeutic possibilities.

Healthcare Providers and Professionals: Medical professionals who integrate wearable injectors into patient treatment plans, monitor usage, and ensure proper administration for optimal therapeutic outcomes.

Regulatory Agencies: Government bodies responsible for setting guidelines, reviewing safety, and approving wearable injector devices, ensuring compliance with quality and safety standards.

Research Institutions: Academic and scientific organizations that contribute to the understanding of wearable injector technology, conduct studies, and advance knowledge about its efficacy and applications.

Patients: Individuals who directly benefit from wearable injectors by experiencing more convenient and controlled administration of medications or therapies.

Caregivers: Individuals, often family members or healthcare aides, who assist and support patients in using wearable injectors, especially for patients who require additional assistance.

These stakeholders collectively play pivotal roles in shaping the wearable injectors market, influencing its development, adoption, and impact on healthcare delivery.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, Medtronic launched the Infusion Set that can be worn up to seven days

In April 2021, Amgen acquired Five Prime Therapeutics. This acquisition—for USD 38.00 per share in cash—was focused on developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies.

In September 2020, Insulet Corporation expanded its presence in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the size of the wearable injectors market on the basis of type, technology, therapy, end user and region.

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions and other developments in the market.

To benchmark players within the wearable injectors market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

