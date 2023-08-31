Global Cerebral/Somatic Oximetry Market Size to Reach USD 399.6 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Cerebral/Somatic Oximetry , which measures oxygen levels, reached a value of USD 202 million in 2022. Based on the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is anticipated to experience a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue during the projected period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of cerebral oximeters, the rise in occurrences of neurological disorders, and ongoing advancements in healthcare technology.

The utilization of cerebral oximeters in combination with noninvasive blood pressure measurement and mean arterial pressure offers a more precise evaluation of cerebral desaturation. These oximeters gauge the oxygen content within tissues and also quantify the hemoglobin levels present in the arteries, veins, and capillaries of the blood. Notably, about 70% of average tissue hemoglobin in the cerebral cortex is found in venous blood, while the remaining 30% is located in arterial blood.

Cerebral oximetry plays a crucial role in the treatment of patients dealing with severe brain damage. It exhibits a heightened sensitivity compared to Computed Tomography (CT) scans, enabling the detection of cerebral hematomas. In the realm of cardiac surgery, the application of Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) has been extensively studied. Notably, research has revealed that incorporating cerebral oximetry-guided cardiac anesthesia, particularly in scenarios involving cardiopulmonary bypass, correlates with reduced stays in critical care units, as well as significantly lower mortality and morbidity rates.

A proactive approach to addressing low regional cerebral Oxygen Saturation (rSO2) levels has yielded noteworthy outcomes, including the reduction of postoperative cognitive impairment occurrences and the prevention of prolonged cerebral desaturation. This has in turn contributed to the expansion of the market's revenue.

However, somatic monitoring presents a more intricate challenge due to the nature of Near-Infrared (NIR) light penetration. When applied to the body's surface, NIR light can permeate potentially dense muscle and fascial layers, necessitating adjustments to ensure accurate measurements at shallower levels.

Market Size in 2022 USD 202 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 7.0% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 399.6 Million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cerebral/somatic oximetry market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major companies included in the global cerebral/somatic oximetry market report are:

Medtronic

Nonin.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

ISS, Inc

Masimo

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Mespere LifeSciences.

G.E. Healthcare.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

clinocarecr

On 14 December 2021, Medtronic plc, a worldwide leader in healthcare technology, claimed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded 510(k) clearance for its INVOSTM 7100 cerebral/somatic oximetry system for children aged birth to 18.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cardiac surgery segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Cerebral oximetry, a non-invasive monitor, has been utilized as an indicator of cerebral perfusion in cardiac surgery for many years. Research indicates that patients with lower cerebral oxygen saturation levels experience worse outcomes. Cerebral oximetry is considered a potential early warning monitor for changes in oxygenation, ventilation, mixed venous oxygen saturation, and cardiac output. It has proven effective in detecting vulnerable periods during cardiac surgery. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) is the technology used in these oximeters and has been demonstrated to be extremely safe., hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Most people visit hospitals and clinics as they have access to specialists and facilities to perform heart-related surgeries. According to an article published by the AJMC in February 2021, around 8,273,270 hospitalizations were reported for heart failure during the forecasted period. Cerebral oximeters are mostly used in operating room and intensive care unit departments of the hospital to monitor cerebral desaturation in patients. Therefore, the increasing number of hospital and clinic visits is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The presence and product portfolios of major companies such as Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nonin, and Masimo in this region are driving revenue growth of the market. To monitor cerebral desaturation during heart surgery, these businesses provide O3 to oximeter devices such as INVOS System, ForeSight System, EQUANOX, and Root in the United States. These monitoring tools can be used in Operating Rooms (OR), Intensive Care Units (ICU), and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). Research initiatives targeted at creating new cerebral oximeter devices are therefore expected to drive market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cerebral/somatic oximetry market on the basis of type, patient type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Other Types

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Pediatrics Adults

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



