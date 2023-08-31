The Global Emission Control Technology Market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.09 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emission Control Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487431/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the emission control technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing greenhouse gas emissions from industries, increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines in cars, and government regulations on vehicular particulate emission levels.



The emission control technology market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Marine

• Aerospace

• Off-highway

• Rolling stock



By Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of euro emission standards as one of the prime reasons driving the emission control technology market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for fuel efficiency in passenger cars and increase in adoption of IoT in industrial emission will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the emission control technology market covers the following areas:

• Emission control technology market sizing

• Emission control technology market forecast

• Emission control technology market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emission control technology market vendors that include Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BASF SE, Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., and John Wood Group PLC. Also, the emission control technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

