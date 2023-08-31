Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Share Projected to Cross USD 179.93 Billion By 2032, With 13.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bioactive Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Plant Extracts, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global bioactive ingredients market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 53.64 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 179.93 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Bioactive Ingredients? How Big Is Bioactive Ingredients Market Share?

Overview

Ingredients that affect living things biologically are referred to as bioactive ingredients. Various sources provide the ingredients, including food, plants, sea, animals, and microorganisms. Bioactive ingredients are added to food and feed products to promote consumers' physical and physiologic health. Also, they are widely used in nutritional supplements, functional foods and beverages, and infant nutrition. These substances can aid in the prevention of diseases like heart disease, cancer, and others.

Also, customers favor natural and organic components for their well-being and intestinal health. Bioactive substances are frequently used in significant quantities in dietary supplements and health products. The bioactive ingredients market demand is expanding because animal feed manufacturers produce more from their animals when nutritive components are used in the feed.

Request Sample Copy of Bioactive Ingredients Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-ingredients-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

FMC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arla Foods amba

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mazza Innovation Ltd

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Sabinsa Corporation

Roquette Frères

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-ingredients-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/339/2

Bioactive Ingredients Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 179.93 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 58.44 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Ajinomoto Co., Inc., FMC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arla Foods amba, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sabinsa Corporation, and Roquette Frères. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for healthy and nutritious products: Due to the advantages of bioactive substances, they are being used more frequently to create functional foods and beverages to meet the rising customer demand for wholesome and nourishing goods. The expansion of the bioactive ingredients industry has also been aided by the growing use of bioactive components in preventing and treating numerous ailments.

Due to the advantages of bioactive substances, they are being used more frequently to create functional foods and beverages to meet the rising customer demand for wholesome and nourishing goods. The expansion of the bioactive ingredients industry has also been aided by the growing use of bioactive components in preventing and treating numerous ailments. Increased use in cosmetics products: Cosmetics and personal care products increasingly use bioactive substances. The changing consumer lifestyles, expanding population, increased interest in beauty and wellness, and increasing popularity of personal care and skin care products all contribute to the bioactive ingredients market growth. The need for bioactive compounds has increased due to top market companies launching new products, making acquisitions, and rising demand from emerging nations.

Cosmetics and personal care products increasingly use bioactive substances. The changing consumer lifestyles, expanding population, increased interest in beauty and wellness, and increasing popularity of personal care and skin care products all contribute to the bioactive ingredients market growth. The need for bioactive compounds has increased due to top market companies launching new products, making acquisitions, and rising demand from emerging nations. Rising health awareness: The demand for bioactive compounds has increased, particularly vitamins and probiotics, as health awareness and nutraceutical use have grown. Consumers of all ages are encouraged to concentrate on diet and self-care due to the fear of developing the disease.

Top Findings of the Report

Due to rising consumer demand for organic and healthful products, the market has seen tremendous development and change in recent years.

The bioactive ingredients market segmentation is primarily based on the application, type, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-ingredients-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increased interest in natural and functional foods: Consumer interest in natural and functional foods has increased due to the focus on health and well-being. This has created prospects for bioactive ingredients market sales as consumers seek products to strengthen their immune systems and sustain overall health.

Consumer interest in natural and functional foods has increased due to the focus on health and well-being. This has created prospects for bioactive ingredients market sales as consumers seek products to strengthen their immune systems and sustain overall health. Research and Development: Demand for bioactive chemicals, particularly those with potential antiviral and immune-boosting activities, has surged in the pharmaceutical business. The speed of research and development in this field has prompted the investigation of bioactive substances to create innovative medications and treatments.

Segmental Analysis

The Functional Food and Beverage Sector Dominates the Market

The functional food and beverage application category became the industry's leading force in 2022, accounting for the largest percentage of total revenue. This can be ascribed to the rising popularity of preventive healthcare, the large variety of products available in this market, and the growing interest in functional meals.

Furthermore, the rising elderly population in the Asia-Pacific and Australian region, as well as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments like diabetes and bone issues, are likely to fuel the expansion of bioactive ingredients market size.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-ingredients-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: Growing understanding of nutrition and the advantages of a balanced diet caused a boom in the demand for bioactive compounds in Asia Pacific. Customers' increased concern for maintaining their health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the acceleration of this trend. The bioactive ingredients market in Asia Pacific has grown tremendously due to an increasing senior population and proactive steps people have taken to prioritize their general health.

Browse the Detail Report “Bioactive Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Plant Extracts, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-ingredients-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

To bring Owensboro Grain Company's integrated soy processing facilities, protein ingredients, and other product lines to the North American market, Cargill Incorporated announced its acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company in November 2022. The acquisition was carefully made to boost Cargill's regional presence and increase its portfolio.

Benson Hill and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) joined in August 2022 to scale up the manufacturing of cutting-edge soy components to address the need for plant-based proteins. Benson Hill's UHP soybean components will be processed and sold by ADM.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the current and expected market size of bioactive ingredients?

At what CAGR will the market be projected to grow during the forecast period?

Which segment accounts for the largest bioactive ingredients market share?

What factors are driving the market growth?

Which region is holding the biggest market revenue?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

What is the study period of the bioactive ingredients market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Bioactive Ingredients market report based on type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Plant Extracts

Others

By Application Outlook

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter