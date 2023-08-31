The Global Food Trucks Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1409.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Trucks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487429/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding popularity of street foods, rapid urbanization, and low capital investment requirement for food trucks.



The food trucks market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fast food

• Barbeque and snacks

• Desserts and confectionary

• Others



By Type

• Medium-sized food trucks

• Small-sized food trucks

• Large-sized food trucks



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for eating out as one of the prime reasons driving the food trucks market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for environment-friendly vegan foods and surge in demand from food festivals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food trucks market vendors that include Bostonian Body Inc., Custom Concessions, Delivery Concepts Inc., Food Trailers for Sale, Food Truck Co., Foodtrucker Engineering LLP, Futuristo Trailers, M and R Specialty Trailers and Trucks, MSM Catering Trucks Mfg., Roaming Hunger LLC, United Food Truck LLC, and VS Special Design srl. Also, the food trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

