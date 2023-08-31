The Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 68744.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487428/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electric vehicle supply equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for electric vehicles, favorable government policies and subsidies, and growing environmental concerns.



The electric vehicle supply equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Level 2

• Level 1

• Level 3



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the deployment of smart grids for evsglobal electric vehicle supply equipment market 2023-2027 as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle supply equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, development of wireless charging technology and incorporation of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric vehicle supply equipment market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle supply equipment market sizing

• Electric vehicle supply equipment market forecast

• Electric vehicle supply equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle supply equipment market vendors that include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Webasto SE, Siemens AG, Shell plc, Schneider Electric SE, Phihong USA Corp., LS Power Development LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., E.ON SE, Delta Electronics Inc., Comeca Group, Chroma ATE Inc., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., BP Plc, Blink Charging Co., Alfen NV, ABB Ltd., Efacec Power Solutions SGPS SA, and Eaton Corp. Plc. Also, the electric vehicle supply equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487428/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________