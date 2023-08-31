ValueSelling Associates Presents at the Sales 3.0 Conference The Revenue Revolution: Power of Value Selling

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. will be a premier sponsor of Selling Power’s upcoming Sales 3.0 Conference and President & CEO Julie Thomas will take the stage to speak on “The Revenue Revolution: Power of Value Selling.” Sales 3.0 is the leading U.S. conference for sales, revenue and sales enablement leaders and will be held on September 7–8 at the Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The theme of the conference is “CRO Summit: Revenue Acceleration Strategies,” and the impressive agenda promises to provide B2B sales, sales operations and sales enablement leaders with diverse industry expertise and cutting-edge sales tech insights to gain fresh perspectives, actionable tactics and best-practice sales strategies.

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, says, “My team of sales trainers and coaches and I work with revenue leaders across many industries to help them realize results they never thought possible. At the “Revenue Revolution” session at Sales 3.0, I will share what we’ve learned to guide revenue leaders through uncertainty so they can build resilient, engaged teams that drive predictable, sustainable results.”

Julie Thomas is also the author of the soon-to-be-released book, The Power of Value Selling: The Gold Standard to Drive Revenue and Create Customers for Life, a #1 new release in Business Sales on Amazon. The book will be released on September 20, and Sales 3.0 attendees will be able to learn all about the value selling strategies Julie shares in her book.

The details of the ValueSelling Associates’ session at the conference follow:

What: The Revenue Revolution: Power of ValueSelling

Where: Sales 3.0 Conference, Las Vegas, NV

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023, 2:15–2:45 pm

Who: Julie Thomas, President and CEO, ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Session Description: The revenue engine and revenue team no longer consist of only quota-carrying sales professionals. Selling is a team sport, and like team sports, everyone should have the same playbook and understand the parameters of engagement. In this session, Julie Thomas will share best practices and new insight on how revenue teams can compete on value, not price.

To join the Sales 3.0 conference, register here for an in-person or virtual pass.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7129b1ba-cfc4-4547-a257-bbba5aff2acd