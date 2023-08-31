The Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13394.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487426/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive energy recovery systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams are pushing demand for regenerative braking, increasing number of electronic vehicles, and government regulation for air pollution from automobiles.



The automotive energy recovery systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Regenerative braking system

• Turbocharger

• Exhaust gas recirculation



By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles

• Electric vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological innovations such as waste energy recovery in automotive as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive energy recovery systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions and increasing demand from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive energy recovery systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive energy recovery systems market sizing

• Automotive energy recovery systems market forecast

• Automotive energy recovery systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive energy recovery systems market vendors that include Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tenneco Inc., UCAP Power Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO Corp., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.. Also, the automotive energy recovery systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

