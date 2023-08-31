Healthy Alternatives Drive Demand: Xylitol Market to Grow Steadily as Consumers Seek Sugar Substitutes

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylitol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Form (Solid Vs Liquid), By Application (Chewing Gum, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global xylitol market is expected to exhibit impressive growth through 2028, driven by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care industries worldwide.

The growth of the pharmaceutical sector, with a substantial amount spent on research and development (R&D), has contributed to the demand for xylitol. Xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol used as a sugar substitute, offering fewer calories and a lower glycemic index compared to traditional sugar.

It occurs naturally in various fruits and vegetables and is also produced by the human body in small amounts. Xylitol is used in products like chewing gum, candy, baked goods, toothpaste, and mouthwash due to its sweet taste and inhibition of bacteria growth.

Key Drivers:

Demand from Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care: The pharmaceutical and personal care industries are driving the demand for xylitol due to its properties as a sugar substitute and its applications in dental and oral care products.

Health and Wellness Trends: The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol is leading consumers to seek healthier alternatives, including sugar substitutes like xylitol.

Changing Consumer Preferences: As consumer awareness about sugar intake increases, the demand for sugar-free products is rising, further contributing to the growth of the xylitol market.

Trends and Opportunities:

Diverse Applications: Xylitol is used in various applications, including chewing gum, confectionery, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and more. Its properties make it suitable for oral health, diabetes management, weight loss, and skincare.

Dental Health Benefits: Xylitol's ability to inhibit bacterial growth makes it suitable for dental and oral care products, including toothpaste and mouthwash. This trend is likely to drive its demand further.

Growing Diabetic Population: With the rising number of diabetics globally, xylitol's use as a sugar substitute becomes particularly relevant due to its lower glycemic index and minimal impact on blood sugar levels.

Report Scope:

The report covers different segments of the global xylitol market, including forms (solid, liquid), applications (chewing gum, confectionery, pharmaceutical and personal care, others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

