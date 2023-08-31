The Global FemTech Market is forecasted to grow by USD 38067.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FemTech Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487425/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in rate of infertility and obesity-related cases in women, increasing prevalence of sexual dysfunctions in women, and increasing focus on digital health solutions.



The femtech market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Direct-to-consumer

• Hospitals

• Fertility clinics

• Others



By Type

• Devices

• Software

• Services

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing awareness about female infertility and STD as one of the prime reasons driving the femtech market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of data analytics in healthcare sector and increasing M and A activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the femtech market covers the following areas:

• Femtech market sizing

• Femtech market forecast

• Femtech market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading femtech market vendors that include Chiaro Technology Ltd., FemTec Health, Flo Health UK Ltd., HeraMED, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Maven Clinic Co., Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Naya Health, Savantini Ltd., The Flex Co., Tia Inc., Uniq Health Inc., Upward Labs Holdings Inc., Willow Innovations Inc., WOOM Fertility S.L., YS BRANDS PVT. LTD., BioWink GmbH, IBREVE Ltd., NIRAMAI Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd., and Roman Health Ventures Inc.. Also, the femtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

