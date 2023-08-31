Archimedean Screw Pumps Market to Be Worth $274.2 Million by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Archimedean Screw Pumps Market by Type (Enclosed Screw Pumps, Open Screw Pumps), Application (Sewage Treatment, Irrigation, Industrial Applications, Stormwater Management, Drainage, and Power Generation), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030.’ The Archimedean screw pumps market is projected to reach $274.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023–2030.

Archimedean screw pumps are a special type of volumetric pump used particularly in wastewater treatment plants for pumping industrial or municipal wastewater. It is also used for drainage purposes in combination with windmills, steam engines, or diesel engines. In addition, it offers various benefits such as the capacity to pump raw water with heavy solids and floating debris, pumping activated sludge, resistance to pollution, and extremely reliable and simple.

The growth of the Archimedean screw pumps market is driven by the growing adoption of Archimedean screw pumps in industrial applications and the increasing utilization of Archimedean screw pumps in sewage treatment. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operating costs of Archimedean screw pumps restrain the growth of this market. The growing demand for Archimedean screw pumps in stormwater management and power generation is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high-cost burden of Archimedean screw pumps for small-scale businesses is a major challenge for market growth. Growing demand for renewable energy and technological advancements in Archimedean screw pumps are the latest trends in the Archimedean screw pumps market.

The Archimedean screw pumps market is segmented by type (open screw pumps [concrete troughs and steel trough liners] and enclosed screw pumps), application (sewage treatment, irrigation, power generation, stormwater management, drainage, industrial applications, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2023, the open screw pumps segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global Archimedean screw pumps market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the minimal maintenance for the moving parts, variable pumping capacity without the need for unique controls, and increasing adoption of open screw pumps for their higher pumping capacities and high efficiency. Also, this segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2023, the sewage treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Archimedean screw pumps market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of pumps to lift large quantities of sewage, increasing demand for Archimedean screw pumps due to their simple design, maintenance, and wide range of flow rates and making them suitable for transporting varying volumes of wastewater. Also, this segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global Archimedean screw pumps market. Asia-Pacific’s significant market share is attributed to the rising emphasis by governments in the region on the development of custom Archimedean screw pumps, growing demand for sustainable water management practices, and growing industrialization across the region. Also, this region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Archimedean screw pumps market are Spaans Babcock BV (Netherlands), WAMGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Jash Engineering Limited (India), Landustrie Sneek BV (Netherlands), KUHN GmbH Technische Anlagen (Germany), Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Adasfa Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Lektratek Water Technology (South Africa), PRO-Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), and Parkson Corporation (U.S.).



Scope of the Report:

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market Assessment—By Type

Open Screw Pumps Concrete Troughs Steel Trough Liners

Enclosed Screw Pumps

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market Assessment—By Application

Sewage Treatment

Industrial Applications Food Processing Pulp & Paper Refineries Other Industrial Applications

Irrigation

Power Generation

Drainage

Stormwater Management

Other Applications

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market, by Geography



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Indonesia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux France Switzerland Poland Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East Algeria Egypt Nigeria Rest of Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America



