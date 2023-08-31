Edutainment Market Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Edutainment Market is valued at US$ 1,536.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Rapid technological improvements have had a huge impact on the edutainment business. The emergence of interactive digital platforms, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mobile devices, and gamification approaches has transformed the delivery of instructional content. These technologies boost engagement, interactivity, and immersion, making learning more fun and effective.

Furthermore, traditional methods of instruction frequently fail to interest students, particularly younger generations who have grown up in a digital and interactive world. Edutainment provides a solution by combining education and enjoyment through interesting and interactive learning experiences. As parents and educators recognize the benefits of making learning more engaging and participatory, the demand for such experiences has skyrocketed.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global edutainment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global edutainment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global edutainment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Edutainment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, the hybrid sector is likely to gain major market share in the next years. This segment is expected to account for an exponential proportion of 32% by the end of 2030.

On the basis of region, Japan is concentrating on robot building kits for edutainment uses. Because robotics is a multi-disciplinary field involving the integration of numerous technical topics, it provides exceptional educational leverage.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,536.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,621.5 million Growth Rate 11.3% Key Market Drivers Increased Investment by Large Gaming and Educational businesses

Enhancement of the Children’s Social Skills Companies Profiled Pororo Parks

Kidzania

Plabo

Legoland Discovery Center

CurioCity

Kindercity

Mattel Play! Town

Totter’s Otterville

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Little Explorers

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global edutainment market include,

In June 2021, Legoland discovery center opened 31,000 sq. ft indoor playground at Great Mall in Milpitas.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global edutainment market growth include Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, CurioCity, Kindercity, Mattel Play! Town, Totter’s Otterville, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Little Explorers among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global edutainment market based on product, application, and region

Global Edutainment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units11.3%), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Interactive Non-interactive Hybrid Explorative

Global Edutainment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units11.3%), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Children Teenagers Adult

Global Edutainment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units11.3%), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Edutainment Market US Canada Latin America Edutainment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Edutainment Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Edutainment Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Edutainment Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Edutainment Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



