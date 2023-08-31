Frameless Brushless DC Motors Industry to Witness Remarkable Growth, Predicted Market Valuation of US$ 14.18 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market will be worth US$ 9.12 billion in 2018 and is predicted to develop at a 4.5% CAGR to close to US$ 14.18 billion by 2033. Frameless brushless DC (BLDC) motors have gained significant attention in various industries due to their compact design, high efficiency, and versatile applications.

This research report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the global frameless BLDC motors market, including market trends, drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future projections. The report also delves into the key industries utilizing these motors and the technological advancements shaping their growth.

Frameless BLDC motors, also known as inner rotor or coreless motors, are compact electric motors with applications ranging from robotics and industrial automation to aerospace and medical devices. These motors offer advantages like high power density, reduced maintenance, and precise control, making them a preferred choice in modern systems.

The frameless BLDC motors market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance and energy-efficient systems across industries. The market is segmented based on power range, application, end-user industry, and geography.

Key Features and Advantages:

Compact Design: Frameless brushless DC motors are designed without a housing, which makes them highly compact and lightweight. This design feature allows for easy integration into tight spaces and devices where traditional motors might not fit.

High Precision: These motors often offer precise control and motion, making them suitable for applications such as robotics, medical devices, aerospace systems, and more.

Efficiency: Brushless DC motors are known for their high efficiency due to the absence of brushes and commutators, resulting in reduced friction and less wear and tear.

Low Maintenance: The absence of brushes means less maintenance is required, leading to longer lifespans and reduced downtime.

Market Drivers:

Miniaturization: The trend towards smaller and more compact devices in industries such as medical equipment, consumer electronics, and robotics has propelled the demand for frameless BLDC motors.

Energy Efficiency: Governments and industries alike are focusing on energy-efficient solutions to reduce carbon emissions, driving the adoption of frameless BLDC motors due to their higher efficiency compared to traditional motors.

Automation: Industries like manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace are implementing automation solutions that rely on compact, precise, and high-torque motors, boosting the demand for frameless BLDC motors.

Renewable Energy: The growth of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power has led to the utilization of BLDC motors in systems like solar trackers and wind turbines.

Challenges:

Cost: Frameless BLDC motors can be more expensive to manufacture compared to traditional motors, which can impact their adoption in price-sensitive markets.

Complex Control: Precise control of BLDC motors requires advanced control algorithms and electronics, which can be challenging to implement for some industries.

Maintenance: Although BLDC motors generally require less maintenance than brushed motors, repairing or replacing them can be complex due to their integration into various systems.

Technological Trends:

Sensorless Control: Advancements in control algorithms and sensor technologies have enabled sensorless control of BLDC motors, reducing complexity and cost.

Integration of Electronics: Integrated electronics such as drives, controllers, and communication interfaces within the motor housing are becoming more common, simplifying system design.

Materials and Manufacturing: Innovations in materials and manufacturing processes are enhancing motor efficiency, durability, and reducing production costs.

Market Segmentations:

By Motor Winding (Inner Core, Outer Core)

(Inner Core, Outer Core) By Application (Pumps, Compressors, Robotics, Fans & Blowers, Printers & Scanners, Medical Devices, Automated Doors)

(Pumps, Compressors, Robotics, Fans & Blowers, Printers & Scanners, Medical Devices, Automated Doors) By End Use (Industrial Devices, HVAC, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare)

(Industrial Devices, HVAC, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare) By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa)

Regional Analysis:

North America has historically been a significant market for advanced technologies and industrial automation. The region's demand for frameless brushless DC motors is driven by applications in industries such as robotics, aerospace, medical devices, and automotive. The United States and Canada are key contributors to the market, with various industries adopting these motors for their compact design and precise control.

European countries are known for their strong manufacturing and automation sectors. Frameless brushless DC motors have found applications in European industries such as manufacturing, automotive, robotics, and healthcare. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are likely to play a major role in the market due to their technological advancements and industrial base.

The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for frameless brushless DC motors. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have significant manufacturing and electronics industries that drive the demand for compact and efficient motor solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global frameless BLDC motors market is competitive and includes both established players and innovative startups.

Key companies include Woodward Inc, Moog Inc., Allied Motion Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Electro Kinetic Design Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Arc Systems Inc., Mclennan Servo Supplies Ltd, H2W Technologies, Aerotech Inc.

Future Outlook:

The frameless BLDC motors market is projected to witness sustained growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and electric systems across industries. Technological advancements, cost reduction, and a growing focus on sustainability are expected to further fuel market expansion.

