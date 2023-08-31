The Global Visitor Management System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1560.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visitor Management System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487423/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the visitor management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on security across organizations, increasing demand for contactless solutions, and growing focus on improving visitor experience.



The visitor management system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Government and defense

• Retail and consumer goods

• Others



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based visitor management solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the visitor management system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing integration of ai and facial recognition technologies into visitor management systems and recent developments related to visitor management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the visitor management system market covers the following areas:

• Visitor management system market sizing

• Visitor management system market forecast

• Visitor management system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visitor management system market vendors that include AlertEnterpise Inc., Asiatact S Pte Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., Greetly Inc., HID Global Corp., iLobby, InVentry Ltd, Jolly Technologies Inc., MRI Software LLC, Parabit Systems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Qminder Ltd., Smartice Pvt. Ltd., SmartSpace Software PLC, Splan Inc., Vuetura Corp., and Honeywell International Inc.. Also, the visitor management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

