The Global Electrical Steel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18273.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period

The report on the electrical steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for electrical steel in automotive industry, high applications of electrical steel in power sector, and high magnetic properties of electrical steel.



The electrical steel market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Grain oriented electrical steel

• Non-grain oriented electrical steel



By End-user

• Automobiles

• Manufacturing

• Energy generation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansion of production capacity by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical steel market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technological developments in electrical steel market and increasing M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electrical steel market covers the following areas:

• Electrical steel market sizing

• Electrical steel market forecast

• Electrical steel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrical steel market vendors that include Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., Aperam SA, ArcelorMittal, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL LTD., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., voestalpine AG, and Yieh Corp.. Also, the electrical steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

