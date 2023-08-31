Global Single-cell Omics Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4.64 Billion Market by 2030 - Navigating the Future of Medicine, Reshaping Precision and Personalized Care

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Omics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Single-cell Genomics, Single-cell Transcriptomics), By Application (Oncology, Neurology), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-cell omics market size is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030, expanding at 16.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The landscape of scientific research and medical advancements is rapidly evolving, and at the forefront of this evolution lies the escalating significance of single-cell omics technology. With profound implications spanning cell therapy, reproductive medicine, and the realm of personalized medicine, this technology has emerged as a pivotal force driving innovation.

The fusion of precision and individualized care is a driving force behind the growing demand for personalized medicine, and omics-based tools are emerging as essential pillars in this journey. Bolstered by collaborative endeavors between industry and academia, as well as the impetus provided by government legislation and increased research funding, single-cell omics is gaining unprecedented traction in research and development.

Moreover, the strategic strides taken by market players further amplify the momentum of this technology's expansion. As the quest for targeted therapies, tailor-made for the unique needs of individual patients, gains momentum, single-cell omics stands as a beacon of promise, poised to redefine the future of healthcare.

The evolution of precision medicine is pushing manufacturers to develop omics-based models for respective conditions. For instance, in January 2021 Mission Bio, Inc. launched Tapestri-a single cell multi-omics system for faster development of precision cancer therapies.



Single-cell-based omics have found a large range of applications in genetic engineering and cellular biology studies. This has allowed scientists to analyze cell lineage, identify cell types, and investigate cellular differentiation pathways, which has created huge traction for regenerative medicine and drug development processes.

Thus, an emerging application of single-cell omics in the drug development process is anticipated to support the global market. For instance, in January 2021 Vizgen launched Pharma Accelerator Lab in response to the higher demand from top pharmaceutical companies who are incorporating single cellular & spatial transcriptomics solutions to bolster their drug development pipeline.



Furthermore, various organic and inorganic developments undertaken by participants, and increasing industry-academia collaborations have driven global market growth to a significant extent.

For instance, in December 2022, 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the launch of its Xenium platform for in-situ analysis. In addition, in June 2022 Fluent BioSciences launched two novel products for 3 single cells RNA analyses. The newly launched T2 and T20 kits allowed scientists to immediately access the power of single-cell transcriptomics with relatively little capital investment.



Single-cell Omics Market Report Highlights

By product type, the single-cell genomics segment dominated the market with a share of 45.8% in 2022, due to evolving demand from a wide range of end-users, potential clinical applications of single cells genomics platform, and technological advancements

By application, the oncology segment dominated the industry with a share of 55.1% in 2022, due to the rising burden of cancer globally, rapid evolution in single cells analysis techniques, and rising adoption of omics-based tools to study cancer progression

Based on end-user, academic, and research organizations segment dominated the market with a share of 42.8% in 2022. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the rising usage of technology on college campuses, increasing research efforts to develop novel modeling tools, and rising research studies by various research institutes to explore diverse applications of cell biology

North America established a strong regional position in the global market with a 46.37% share in 2022 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Technological Advancements in single-cell analysis products

Increasing R&D spending by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Increasing trend for personalized medicine

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of single-cell analysis

Issues associated with data security and privacy

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Categorization

Strategy Mapping

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

CYTENA GmbH

10x Genomics

BD

CELLENION

PerkinElmer Inc.

ANGLE plc

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Mission Bio

Standard BioTools Inc.

Product Type Business Analysis

Single-Cell Genomics

Single-Cell Transcriptomics

Single-Cell Proteomics

Single-Cell Metabolomics

Application Business Analysis

Oncology

Cell Biology

Neurology

Immunology

End-User Business Analysis

Academic and Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

