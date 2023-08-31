Global Data Visualization Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Visualization Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service), By Application, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By End-users, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data visualization tools market size is expected to reach USD 22.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030

In today's business environment, organizations increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, which has led to a growing need for data visualization tools to help users quickly and easily understand complex data sets. The amount of data generated by organizations has grown exponentially in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue.

Data visualization tools are essential for making sense of this data and identifying patterns and insights. Further, as the importance of data-driven decision-making continues to grow, more organizations recognize the value of investing in data visualization tools which will help businesses gain a competitive advantage by leveraging their data assets to drive business value.

The rise of self-service analytics is a significant feature shaping the data visualization tools market. Self-service analytics refers to the ability of non-technical users to access and analyze data without the need for IT or data science expertise. This trend has emerged in response to the increasing availability of data and the growing demand for data-informed decision-making across all industries.

Data Visualization Tools Market Report Highlights

The software segment accounted for over 64% share of the global revenue in 2022, owing to the growing need for tools that can assist businesses in analyzing and understanding data

The marketing and sales segment held the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2022. Data visualization tools are increasingly being used by marketing and sales departments to gain insights into customer behavior, preferences, and trends to make research-based decisions and create more targeted and effective campaigns

The large enterprises segment held the largest market in 2022, accounting for over 69% share of the global revenue. Data visualization tools help large enterprises decipher Big Data to make better-informed decisions

The on-premises segment held the largest revenue share of over 59% in 2022. However, cloud-based data visualization tools are gaining popularity due to easier deployment and it does not require the installation of any software or hardware on the user's device

The IT and telecommunication segment held the largest revenue share of over 21% in 2022. Data visualization tools supporting predictive analytics provide the IT and telecommunications industry with insights providing companies with a competitive advantage

Company Profiles

Salesforce Inc

Alibaba cloud

Oracle

amazon web services inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Microsoft corporation

Tibco software

IBM

SAP

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Data Visualization Tools Market Variables and Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.4.4 Industry Opportunities

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Data Visualization Tools Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Data Visualization Tools Market, by Component: Key Takeaways

4.2 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Data Visualization Tools Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4 Software

4.4.1. Standalone

4.4.2 Integrated

4.5 Service

4.5.1 Consulting Services

4.5.2 Support Services



Chapter 5 Data Visualization Tools Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Data Visualization Tools Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

5.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Data Visualization Tools Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (Revenue, USD Million)

5.4 Human Resources

5.5 Operations

5.6 Finance

5.7 Marketing & Sales



Chapter 6 Data Visualization Tools Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Data Visualization Tools Market, by Organization Size: Key Takeaways

6.2 Organization Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Data Visualization Tools Market Estimates & Forecast, By Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million)

6.4 Large Enterprises

6.5 SMEs



Chapter 7 Data Visualization Tools Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Data Visualization Tools Market, by Deployment: Key Takeaways

7.2 Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Data Visualization Tools Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million)

7.4 Cloud

7.5 On-premises



Chapter 8 Data Visualization Tools Market: End-users Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Data Visualization Tools Market, by End-users: Key Takeaways

8.2 End-users Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.3 Data Visualization Tools Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-users (Revenue, USD Million)

8.4 BFSI

8.5 IT and Telecommunication

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.8 Retail and E-commerce

8.9 Government

8.10 Transportation & logistics

8.11 Others



Chapter 9 Data Visualization Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Data Visualization Tools Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Data Visualization Tools Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Categorization

10.3 Participant's Overview

10.4 Financial Performance

10.5 Product Benchmarking

10.6 Data Visualization Tools Software Market -Company Market Share Analysis

10.7 Data Visualization Tools Security & Surveillance Equipment Market - Company Market Share Analysis

10.8 Data Visualization Tools Appliances Market -Company Market Share Analysis

10.9 Company Heat Map Analysis

10.10 Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5bl1w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment