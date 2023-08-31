The Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market is forecasted to grow by USD 331.12 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487418/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the specialty pharmaceuticals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for R and D due to government healthcare expenditure, need for cost-cutting in specialty pharmaceutical discovery and development, and initiatives by government and various non-profit organizations to spread awareness of complex diseases.



The specialty pharmaceuticals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oncology

• Multiple sclerosis

• Inflammatory conditions

• Infectious diseases

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty pharmaceuticals market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the R and D investments in specialty pharmaceuticals by manufacturers and rising investments and developments in the biopharmaceutical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the specialty pharmaceuticals market covers the following areas:

• Specialty pharmaceuticals market sizing

• Specialty pharmaceuticals market forecast

• Specialty pharmaceuticals market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty pharmaceuticals market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cigna Corp., CVS Health Corp., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Humana Inc., Hyphens Pharma Pte Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kroger Co., McKesson Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the specialty pharmaceuticals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

