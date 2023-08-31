WRLDCTY, The Global Forum for Urban Innovation, returns to New York City October 2 – 4

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, WRLDCTY gathers more than 50 speakers and thousands of professionals in urban planning, economic development and government to share the best ideas about cities from the best cities in the world. Since 2020, WRLDCTY’s online and in-person forums have established a global network of more than 10,000 city-builders spanning nearly 90 countries.

WRLDCTY is produced by Resonance, a leading global advisor on placemaking, branding and marketing for the world’s best cities, districts, developments and destinations.

The Oct. 2 – 4 event will once again take place in-person, as well as being available virtually around the world. More than 200 city leaders are expected in New York, including global urban innovators from C40 Cities, Snøhetta, Lendlease, Tel Aviv Foundation, Nobel Prize Museum, BMW Foundation, PlacemakingX and dozens of other innovative urban organizations and cities.

“The post-pandemic re-emergence of our urban existence offers the perfect conditions for reimagining cities and their purpose,” says Chris Fair, president and CEO of Resonance Consultancy, and founder of WRLDCTY.

“We created WRLDCTY as an opportunity to bring the world’s leading urban innovators together to help change our cities for good,” says Fair.

With New York City as its sandbox, WRLDCTY bridges the gap between culture, design and innovation, with actionable insights, data-driven knowledge and innovative ideas to shape the future of cities. The program takes place at the Times Center and across NYC, including guided tours and experiences, including the Living Lab, where leaders behind some of New York’s most compelling projects and neighborhoods lead attendees through guided labs, workshops, and tours.

WRLDCTY Speakers include:

Jeff Speck , Urban Planner and Writer

, Urban Planner and Writer Fokke Moerel , Partner and Architect, MVRDV

, Partner and Architect, Ole Scheeren , Architect and Principal, Büro Ole Scheeren

, Architect and Principal, Craig Edward Dykers , Architect and Founding Partner, Snøhetta

, Architect and Founding Partner, Claire Johnston , CEO, Lendlease Americas

, CEO, Dr. Hila Oren , CEO, Tel Aviv Foundation

, CEO, Sarah M. Whiting , Dean, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University

, Dean, Graduate School of Design, Matthias Hollwich , Founder, HWKN Architecture

, Founder, Keefe Harrison , Founder and CEO, The Recycling Partnership

, Founder and CEO, Greg Clark , Author and Urbanist

, Author and Urbanist Jay Cross, President, Howard Hughes Corporation

President, James Lima , President, JLP+D

, President, Robert Claiborne , Partner, DIALOG

, Partner, Maria Barry , Community Development Banking National Executive, Bank of America

, Community Development Banking National Executive, ... and many others.



WRLDCTY tickets also include access to the 2024 World’s Best Cities Celebration at 5:30 p.m. on October 2, where the latest Top 100 global cities ranking will be released.



Limited in-person tickets are available now for $995. The agenda and full lineup of speakers is available at WRLDCTY.com.



For media inquires or interview requests with speakers, as well as attending as press, please contact:



Tom Gierasimczuk

VP, Communications

tom@resonanceco.com

+1 604-649-8664

Attachments