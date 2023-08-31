The Global Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4718.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.11% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487417/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wearable robots and exoskeletons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced technology in wearable robots and exoskeletons, increasing incidences of SCI (spinal cord injury), and adoption of merger and acquisitions (M&A) by vendors.



The wearable robots and exoskeletons market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Powered

• Passive



By Application

• Healthcare

• Military and defense

• Industrial

• Other end-user industries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in use of wearable robots and exoskeletons for military and industrial applications as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable robots and exoskeletons market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches by vendors in market in focus and increased r and d spending by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wearable robots and exoskeletons market covers the following areas:

• Wearable robots and exoskeletons market sizing

• Wearable robots and exoskeletons market forecast

• Wearable robots and exoskeletons market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable robots and exoskeletons market vendors that include Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Group, Exoatlet Global SA, Fourier Intelligence, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp., Skelex B.V., Technaid SL, Wandercraft, Wearable Robotics Srl, Bioservo Technologies AB, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.. Also, the wearable robots and exoskeletons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

