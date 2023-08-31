Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market to Experience Significant Growth CAGR of 6.3% - Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market is valued at US$ 878.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Several factors have influenced the demand for emission control catalysts in the maritime industry. Environmental restrictions and emission standards enforced by international organizations and local governments have been a primary driving force in the marine market for emission control catalysts. Regulations such as the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) MARPOL Annex VI regulate ship emissions of sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM), pushing the industry to implement emission control devices.

Furthermore, increased knowledge and emphasis on sustainability have resulted in a variety of efforts targeted at lowering the environmental impact of shipping. For example, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has established targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. These programs promote the use of emission control catalysts and other technology in order to meet emission reduction targets.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global emission control catalyst for marine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global emission control catalyst for marine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global emission control catalyst for marine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, Sales of diesel-based emission catalysts are projected to be driven by commercial vessel sales. Commercial vessels play an essential role in the marine market's emission control catalyst.

On the basis of region, Japan is a major player in the marine pollution control catalyst market. Japan is home to several large manufacturers of catalysts and other pollution control techniques.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 878.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,432.6 million Growth Rate 6.3% Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency

Increased Environmental Laws and Heightened Awareness Companies Profiled BASF SE

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus Holding

Haldor Topsoe

NGK Insulators

Alfa Laval

Tenneco Inc.

Nett Technologies Inc.

Cataler Corporation

Catalytic Combustion Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global emission control catalyst for marine market include,

In 2021, BASF expanded its production capacity of mobile emission catalysts in Chennai, India. The strategic expansion is aimed towards increasing the capacity for heavy-duty on and off-road segment automotive.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global emission control catalyst for marine market growth include BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus Holding, Haldor Topsoe, NGK Insulators, Alfa Laval, Tenneco Inc., Nett Technologies Inc., Cataler Corporation, Catalytic Combustion Corporation among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global emission control catalyst for marine market based on type, application and region

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Diesel Based Emission Catalyst Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst (SCR) Catalyzed Soot Filter/Diesel Particulate Filter Ammonia Oxidation Catalyst (AMX) NOx Absorbers Others

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Commercial Vessel Offshore Support Vessel Power Boat Fishing Boat Others

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market US Canada Latin America Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



