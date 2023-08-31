Moore Kuehn Encourages CTG, KLR, ZYNE, and DBTX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG)

Computer Task Group has agreed to merge with Cegeka. Under the proposed transaction Computer Task Group shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash per share.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR)

Kaleyra has agreed to merge with Tata Communications. Under the proposed transaction, Kaleyra shareholders will receive $7.25 in cash per share.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Harmony Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Zynerba shareholders will receive $1.1059 in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right to receive up to $3.50 per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245