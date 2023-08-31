The Global Data Integration Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8505.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Integration Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487414/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the data integration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high need for data integration, demand for efficient communication, and enhanced business process efficiency.



The data integration market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Government and defense

• Others



By Component

• Tools

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the data integration market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services and implementation of advanced technologies like ai in data integration analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data integration market vendors that include Adeptia Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hevo Data Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc, and TIBCO Software Inc.. Also, the data integration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

