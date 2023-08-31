There With Care Serves Its 10,000th Family

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There With Care announces it has served 10,000 families. Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2005, There With Care has grown to support families with children facing a medical crisis in Denver, Nashville, and the Bay Area of Northern California.



When a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, the wholeness of the family is threatened. They often face financial hardship, isolation, consistent stress, and a loss of community. There With Care works with hospitals and social workers to identify and ease these stresses, allowing them to worry less and instead focus meaningful time and attention on what’s most important—their children.

There With Care’s essential program services include transportation to treatments, groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, baby essentials, emergency mortgage and rent assistance, sibling support, and other essential professional services to meet the urgent needs each family faces.

“When your child is diagnosed with a critical illness, the very practical things in life can become mountains,” says Colleen VanEssen, LSW, Children’s Hospital Colorado. “The support and services that There With Care provides really give families stability and sustainability in a time of crisis.”

With 18 years of experience, the tailored support There With Care provides is unique to each family’s needs. When life is turned upside down by a diagnosis, There With Care offers families essential services and support, vital time together, consistent and thoughtful care, reduced financial strain, a sense of community, and social and emotional well-being.

“It’s humbling to think about the 10,000 families who have allowed There With Care to provide community and care during one of the most frightening times in their lives,” adds Paula DuPré Pesmen, Founder and CEO. “We have learned that showing up and stabilizing a family with support during a fragile time makes a lasting, impactful difference.”

By engaging the community and connecting those who want to help with those who desperately need it, There With Care is ready to ease the burden of life’s day-to-day obligations for the next 10,000 families, ensuring that no family has to experience their child’s medical crisis alone.

About There With Care

There With Care is a nonprofit that brings community and care to families facing a medical crisis. Founded in 2005, There With Care’s mission is to provide a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to children and families during the critical phase of a medical crisis. They serve families referred by medical agencies by building a network of services and people who ease the burden of life’s day-to-day obligations with compassion and care. Alongside their amazing community of care—their supporters, volunteers, social workers, medical providers, and team—they ensure no family has to face their child’s medical crisis alone.

