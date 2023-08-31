Pyure Eradicates Wildfire Smoke Indoors

Boynton Beach, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfires continue to rage, communities face ongoing indoor air quality problems. Pyure Dynamic Protection®, the leader in air and surface purification, safely and efficiently improves indoor air quality (IAQ) by rapidly reducing the harmful smoke, chemicals, and odors that these wildfires emit. Pyure’s technology naturally breaks apart pollutants in the air and complements a building’s filtration system to create fresh breathing spaces.

Canada is battling its worst wildfire season on record, and toxic smoke is moving across North America, with eighteen states currently under air quality alerts. And the fires in Maui have created another tragic disaster. As reported on ABC, the forest fire season is expected to last for several more months.

Wildfire smoke has a massive impact on indoor air quality. The United States Environmental Protection Agency details how particles find their way indoors, through natural ventilation, including open doors and windows, mechanical ventilation such as HVAC systems and fans, and air infiltration through small cracks and openings. The chemicals released by wildfires irritate the eyes and the entire respiratory tract. For businesses, suboptimal air is linked to increased employee absenteeism and reduced customer revenue.

Pyure actively breaks down smoke and chemicals in the air, reducing harmful toxins, eliminating odor, and creating fresh, clean indoor spaces. As soon as Pyure solutions are installed, people notice a material reduction in smoke and odor, indicating that the chemicals in the air have been cleansed, and a healthier environment has been restored. Irritation to the eyes, lungs, and nose is significantly alleviated.

“Our Pyure solutions quickly and rapidly offer air and surface cleaning, eliminating odors and creating a safe, clean, fresh environment,” begins Mahyar Khosravi, Chief Strategy Officer, Pyure. “With wildfires causing so much pollution across the continent, the need to control IAQ is higher now than ever before. We are thrilled that our solutions can solve this issue by offering clean, healthy, fresh indoor air.”

Pyure solutions integrate seamlessly into any HVAC system and distribute cleansing organic oxidants that break down toxins, creating a fresh, safe IAQ environment. Pyure portable devices are well suited for temporary remediation or permanent use. The Pyure industrial line of products, including the Slimline™, Boss™, and Boss XL3™ units, are durable, robust, and rugged enough for transportation to various sites as required. All Pyure solutions are designed to operate safely in the presence of people.

