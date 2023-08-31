The Global Financial Planning Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4693.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Financial Planning Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487411/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the financial planning software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing complexity of financial management, growing number of high-net-worth individuals globally, and increasing awareness regarding financial planning.



The financial planning software market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Application

• Financial advice and management

• Portfolio/accounting/trading management

• Wealth management

• Personal banking



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing incorporation of ai technology in financial planning software as one of the prime reasons driving the financial planning software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of robo-advisory services and growing adoption of mobile and cloud-based financial planning solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading financial planning software market vendors that include Accutech Systems Corp., AssetBook LLC, BlackRock Inc., Ebix Inc., Economic Security Planning Inc., eMoney Advisor LLC, Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America, Envestnet Inc., Fin365 Pty Ltd., Instream Solutions LLC, InvestCloud Inc., Morningstar Inc., Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc., Orion Advisor Solutions Inc., Quicken Inc., RightCapital Inc., SAP SE, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, WealthTec LLC, and WealthTrace LLC. Also, the financial planning software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

