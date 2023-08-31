ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 August 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To Receive the Report and Accounts
|99.85%
|0.15%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.76%
|3.24%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|96.94%
|3.06%
|4
|To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company
|98.46%
|1.54%
|5
|To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company
|99.15%
|0.85%
|6
|To re-elect Phillipa Latham as a Director of the Company
|99.03%
|0.97%
|7
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|98.86%
|1.14%
|8
|To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company
|99.24%
|0.76%
|9
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.07%
|1.93%
|10
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.34%
|0.66%
|11
|Authority to allot shares
|99.43%
|0.57%
|12
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.60%
|4.40%
|13
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.56%
|0.44%
Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.
31 August 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850