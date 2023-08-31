The Global Cloud ERP Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15379.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487410/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation, increasing demand for cloud ERP software from smes, and demand for efficient business processes.



The cloud ERP market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• BFSI

• Manufacturing and services

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of remote working model as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud ERP market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government initiatives and personalized customer experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cloud ERP market covers the following areas:

• Cloud ERP market sizing

• Cloud ERP market forecast

• Cloud ERP market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud ERP market vendors that include Acumatica Inc., Certinia Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deacom Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Productoo, QAD Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Rootstock Software, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., and Xledger. Also, the cloud ERP market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

