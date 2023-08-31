Smart Airport Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing air traffic has given rise to a number of difficulties, including capacity issues and security concerns. Airport operators are implementing a variety of digital solutions to overcome these limitations. Smart airports utilize network and data-driven capabilities to give passengers enhanced security and travel experience. The implementation of numerous smart components for various services, such as baggage & document inspections, automatic check-in, and security checks, is underway by airport operators. The implementation of smart airport technologies presents the global aviation industry with enormous prospects. Various industries, including airport security, customer service, and resource management, have the potential to benefit significantly from technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing.

The Advent of Advanced Technologies Drives the Market

The introduction of new technologies with novel characteristics, such as passenger identification based on a unique heartbeat rhythm, stimulates the expansion of the market. The devices utilize biometric and biodynamic signatures as well as artificial intelligence to manage enormous airport database systems. The introduction of artificial intelligence into inquiry systems provides passengers with automated responses and reduces the requirement for manual effort. The application of artificial intelligence to the predictive maintenance of airplanes and real-time pricing increases the efficiency of airlines. The technology facilitates numerous additional airport operations, such as route planning for airlines and ground-staff assignments.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 8.86 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.62 billion CAGR 14.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Location Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Cisco Systems, Inc. (The US), Collins Aerospace (The US), Honeywell International Inc. (The US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (The US), Indra Sistemas, SA (Spain), Sabre Corp. (The US), Siemens AG (Germany), SITA (Switzerland), and Thales Group (France). Key Market Drivers Adoption Internet of Things in Airports

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the smart airport market owing to the technological advancements in the region, coupled with the early adoption of such technologies. Airports in the United States have implemented RFID/NFC-based baggage tracking, automated immigration systems, smart security gates, and mobile applications that provide notification services. For example, Miami International Airport (MIA) has developed a smartphone application to provide passengers with individualized services. The program gives updates regarding, among other things, flight times, gate numbers, tailored information regarding shops and cafeterias, and baggage carousel numbers. MIA is regarded as a leader in implementing mobile technologies, including widely dispersed Bluetooth beacons that collect data to increase passenger satisfaction and airport operations efficiency.

Europe holds the second-largest market share due to the enormous expenditures to replace conventional systems with technologically advanced systems and the growing need for intelligent and environmentally friendly airports in the coming years. The Agency for Cyber-Security of the European Union actively engages in the design, development, and deployment of cyber-security-based systems at these airports. The United Kingdom holds the greatest share of the smart airport market in Europe, and this dominance is expected to persist during the forecast period. Due to the importance of aviation to the nation's gross domestic product, there is an emphasis on the optimal utilization of current capacity and strategic investment in modernizing airport services.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing air passenger traffic in the region over the past several years has forced airports to adopt modernization projects in order to boost their passenger handling capacity and operational efficiencies. It is anticipated that these airport enhancements will encourage the development of the smart airport market in the region. In addition, the development of new airports in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and India, is predicted to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The smart airport market is predicted to experience accelerated expansion in the Middle East. Increasing passenger volume and refurbishment plans at aging airports drive the expansion of the regional market. Increasing investment in the domestic airports of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive growth in the Middle East market. Airports in the UAE are implementing voice-based AI technologies and assistants to provide passengers with real-time information. As the system becomes increasingly automated, the entire process flow architecture in airports is predicted to undergo a radical transformation. Airports are employing autonomous technologies to increase operational efficiency. For example, the UAE plans to expand Dubai International Airport to accommodate 120 million passengers per year by 2023, up from 90 million passengers per year currently. It is anticipated that these developments will strengthen market prospects.

Key Highlights

The global smart airport market size is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on technology , the smart airport market is categorized into security systems, communication systems, passenger, cargo, & baggage ground handling control, and air/ground traffic control. The communication system segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

, the smart airport market is categorized into security systems, communication systems, passenger, cargo, & baggage ground handling control, and air/ground traffic control. The communication system segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. By application , the market is bifurcated into aeronautical operations and non-aeronautical operations. The aeronautical operations segment is further segmented into gate management and noise management, while the non-aeronautical operations segment is divided into supply chain management and advanced transport services.

, the market is bifurcated into aeronautical operations and non-aeronautical operations. The aeronautical operations segment is further segmented into gate management and noise management, while the non-aeronautical operations segment is divided into supply chain management and advanced transport services. Based on location , the smart airport market is classified into landside, airside, and terminal. The terminal side segment holds the largest share of the market.

, the smart airport market is classified into landside, airside, and terminal. The terminal side segment holds the largest share of the market. North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the smart airport market.

Competitive Analysis

The most prominent players in the market are Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Cisco Systems, Inc. (The US), Collins Aerospace (The US), Honeywell International Inc. (The US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (The US), Indra Sistemas, SA (Spain), Sabre Corp. (The US), Siemens AG (Germany), SITA (Switzerland), and Thales Group (France).

Global Smart Airport Market Segmentation

By Technology

Security systems

Communication systems

Passenger, cargo, & baggage ground handling control

Air/ground traffic control

By Application

Aeronautical operations

Non-Aeronautical operations

By Location

Landside

Airside

Terminal side

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

October 2021- The Memphis airport aims to improve its operating capabilities by using numerous Amadeus Airport Management Solutions. Memphis International Airport will use the Amadeus Resource Administration System (RMS) to manage shared gates, ticket counters, and baggage drop-off locations based on a real-time assessment of airline demand.

September 2021- Collins Aerospace released Izon, a new digital platform that unifies and streamlines business aviation services such as flight planning, weather, and fleet operations. Izon provides pilots and flight operators with a centralized location to access all their applications at any time and on nearly any internet-connected device.

News Media

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 13.19%

Global Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market Worth USD 9.46 billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.90%

