The Global Clear Aligners Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8969.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.77% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487409/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the clear aligners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries, rising prevalence of oral health conditions, and growing demand for aesthetic appeal among people.



The clear aligners market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Age Group

• Adults

• Teens



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new product launches in the market in focus as one of the prime reasons driving the clear aligners market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions in the market in focus and growing adoption of 3D printing technology for clear aligners will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the clear aligners market covers the following areas:

• Clear aligners market sizing

• Clear aligners market forecast

• Clear aligners market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clear aligners market vendors that include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Angelalign Technology Inc., Argen Corp., Aurum Group, Clearbite Aligners, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, DentCare, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, Envista Holdings Corp., FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH, G and H Orthodontics, Institut Straumann AG, K Line Europe GmbH, SmileDirectClub Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., TrioClear, and VINCISMILE GROUP LLC. Also, the clear aligners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487409/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________