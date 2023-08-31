Just Published: MILL HILL SCIENTIST Celebrates Unsung Students Who Achieve Great Things.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every class seems to have one quiet, socially apprehensive, and completely brilliant student. While their classmates may have celebrated the basketball star and the football quarterback, these shy and smart kids went on to achieve incredible things in their specialties. Some of us have wondered, long after graduation, “Whatever happened to that brilliant kid?” Mill Hill Scientist: A Life Journey from the Edge of Poverty to Fulfillment tells the personal story of one such wunderkind.

Born into poverty in a South Carolina “Mill Hill” village called Startex on the day of the official discovery of the transistor effect, author James L. Stevens (Jim) felt drawn to science from his early childhood. However, his journey from hopeful young student to achieving his life’s dream would prove difficult. His family struggled to make ends meet and his humble beginnings did not pave the way for his scientific aspirations. Thanks in part to his outstanding intellect, hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of teachers, parents, and mentors, Jim was able to realize his dream and attain a PhD in physics as well as an MBA while going on to contribute to his field at the highest levels.

His autobiography and memoir, Mill Hill Scientist, will appeal to anyone who loves an underdog story about overcoming adversity. No science background is needed. Jim hopes that his book will help the unsung bright minds of the next generation learn to find their voices and follow their dreams. The older reader may begin to understand that high level success in any field requires not only talent but also hard work, dedication, and mentoring.

Mill Hill Scientist: A Life Journey from the Edge of Poverty to Fulfillment is available for purchase at online bookstores such as Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author: James L. Stevens (Jim) was born in Startex, South Carolina. He earned his undergraduate degree in physics and math at Wofford College and his PhD and MBA from the University of South Carolina. His career took him to Savanah River Lab, Case Western Reserve University, North Georgia University, Philips Electronics, and consulting as Technology Partners, s.p. In this career, he accumulated credit for 30 patents and refereed journal articles plus hundreds of proprietary research papers.

He was inspired to write his life story after talking with students at the University of South Carolina on career nights. He lives in Irmo, South Carolina with his wife, Bonnie.

