Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 9.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated value of the worldwide metagenomic sequencing market is projected to attain USD 9.07 Billion by the year 2032. As per the most recent assessment conducted by Emergen Research, there is a foreseen consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. One of the primary catalysts behind the progression of market revenue is the escalating endeavors and financial support from both governmental and private entities for expansive sequencing undertakings.

Metagenomics constitutes the comprehensive exploration of genomes within a microbial community. This practice involves the extraction and analysis of genomes from the community's organisms, without the necessity of cultivating them. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has publicized a substantial grant of USD 2 million to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), aimed at bolstering research efforts concerning emerging and unique diseases. Collaboratively, CZI and the Gates Foundation intend to distribute grants of up to USD 200,000 to ten newly selected recipients from low- and middle-income nations. The goal is to enhance their accessibility to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and similar technologies dedicated to metagenomic research. In addition to financial support, beneficiaries will receive training in sequencing, bioinformatics, analytics, and tailored technical assistance, all facilitated through the Chan Zuckerberg ID cloud-based platform for metagenomic sequencing.

However, a notable challenge arises due to budgetary constraints in developing countries, which could potentially impede the growth of market revenue. The realm of Academic Research & Development (R&D) in these nations heavily leans on external funding sources. In spite of continuous endeavors by governmental bodies and enterprises to furnish research funding on a global scale, numerous research and academic institutions face limitations in financial resources, particularly concerning the acquisition and utilization of advanced, expensive equipment and technologies.

Although the cost of NGS sequencing has seen a decline, the acquisition of NGS sequencers remains a significant expenditure. Illumina's NovaSeq 5000 and 6,000 sequencing systems bear price tags of USD 850,000 and USD 985,000, respectively. These sequencers can be upgraded with supplementary hardware and software components, offering a 70% faster sequencing pace compared to most of Illumina's existing platforms.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 17.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 9.07 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, workflow, technology, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Perkinelmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PLC., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI Group, PSomagen, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, and Brooks Automation, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global metagenomic sequencing market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective metagenomic sequencing. Some major players included in the global metagenomic sequencing market report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PLC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

BGI Group

PSomagen, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 24 May 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., which is developing the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim. Ginkgo and Boehringer Ingelheim will work together to mine Ginkgo's metagenomic sequence database, which provides access to a vast reservoir of structurally novel bioactive molecules, potentially allowing for the rapid identification of lead molecules as starting points for the potential discovery of novel treatments that will transform patients' lives. Ginkgo will earn upfront research fees as well as success-based R&D, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments for a predetermined number of projects totaling up to USD 406 million under the conditions of the cooperation.

On 25 June 2020, Diversigen, Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies Inc., and Alimentiv Inc. (previously Robarts Clinical Trials) announced the signing of a partnership agreement for a research study on patients suffering from Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis (ASUC). The study, titled "’Pharmacokinetics of Infliximab and Tumour Necrosis Factor Concentrations in Serum, Stool, and Colonic Mucosa in Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis (PROTOS Study),’ aims to shed light on the molecular determinants of response to Infliximab (IFX) in ASUC patients. ASUC is the most severe form of Ulcerative Colitis (UC), affecting 15% of adults and adolescents with the disease. Thirty ASUC patients who are commencing infliximab in an acute situation will be studied.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 16S RRNA sequencing segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global metagenomics sequencing market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of16S rRNA gene sequencing, or simply 16S sequencing, which uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to target and amplify parts of the hypervariable regions (V1-V9) of bacterial 16S rRNA gene1. After sequencing, raw data is processed using a bioinformatics approach that involves trimming, error correction, and comparison to a 16S reference database. When the readings have been assigned a phylogenetic rank, a taxonomy profile may be created. On the other hand, Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) sequencing employs the same methodology but focuses on ITS region found in fungal genomes.

The drug discovery segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global in the global metagenomics sequencing market over the forecast period. This is due to development of high-throughput sequencing and its application to the study of microbial populations, which has given rise to a new scientific subject known as metagenomics. Metagenomic analysis has transformed several parts of biological research, most notably medication discovery. . High-throughput sequencing has accelerated the discovery of metabolites from metagenomic materials.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global metagenomics sequencing market in 2022 owing to increasing development for metagenomics sequencing in this region. For example, Meta AI created Evolutionary Scale Modelling ESM) Metagenomic Atlas, the first database to display metagenomic world architectures with hundreds of millions of proteins. Metagenomics has provided a vast amount of protein sequence data, which is used to study the structure and function of entire nucleotide sequences collected and analyzed from organisms in their natural environment. In other words, metagenomics refers to the direct genetic study of genomes contained in an environmental sample.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global metagenomic sequencing market on the product, workflow, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Reagents & Consumables Instruments Services Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Sample Processing & Library Preparation Sequencing Data Processing & Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) 16S RRNA Sequencing Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly Metatranscriptomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Soil Microbiome Applications Industrial Applications Energy Bioremediation Other Industrial Applications Ecological & Environmental Applications Veterinary Applications Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



