Admirals Group AS 2023 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admirals witnesses a significant rise in new applications

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2023, Admirals Group AS delivered outstanding numbers in onboarding new clients and those of active.

Net trading income was EUR 21.1 million (6M 2022: EUR 43 million and 6M 2021: EUR 17.3 million)

EBITDA was EUR -2.9 million (6M 2022: EUR 26 million and 6M 2021: EUR -0.7 million)

Number of new applications in Group went up by 222% to 143,414 applications compared to same period of 2022 (6M 2022: 44,508 and 6M 2021: 75, 759)

Number of active clients in Group went up by 96% to 65,636 clients compared to same period of 2022 (6M 2022: 33,493 and 6M 2021: 40,235 active clients)

„Admirals has always emphasized the importance of a long-term strategy. The expansion in new regions, leveraging the existing licenses and global brand presence, is as remarkable as our commitment is clear. We are driven by the desire to pursue progress and innovation,“ said the CEO of Admirals Group AS, Sergei Bogatenkov.

„Admirals’ vision is to empower financial inclusion by providing easy-to-use, affordable, and secure access to financial products through the Admirals’ ecosystem."

„I am proud that we have unlocked significant possibilities for growth and the expansion through diversification. Admirals has positioned itself in the rapidly developing FinTech community as a flexible and operative technology provider, as well as an education-driven strategic partner.”

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Assets Cash 20 12 Due from credit institutions 45,725 55,477 Due from investment companies 23,282 16,528 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,577 7,011 Loans and receivables 4,666 4,643 Inventories 170 48 Other assets 2,497 3,162 Tangible fixed assets 2,191 2,296 Right-of-use assets 2,888 3,160 Intangible fixed assets 5,539 5,841 Total assets 93,555 98,178 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 100 294 Liabilities and prepayments 10,633 6,982 Subordinated debt securities 4,098 4,570 Lease liabilities 3,173 3,435 Total liabilities 18,004 15,281 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -315 -315 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -603 -669 Retained earnings 76,163 83,600 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 75,520 82,891 Non-controlling interest 31 6 Total equity 75,551 82,897 Total liabilities and equity 93,555 98,178 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 6M 2023 6M 2022 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 22,906 43,899 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 814 1,078 Brokerage and commission fee expense -2,561 -1,728 Other trading activity related income 243 267 Other trading activity related expense -342 -523 Net income from trading 21,060 42,993 Other income similar to interest 118 57 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 287 98 Interest expense -217 -220 Other income 236 1,239 Other expenses -159 -73 Net losses on exchange rate changes -300 346 Net loss at fair value through profit or loss -78 0 Personnel expenses -7,479 -6,603 Operating expenses -16,216 -12,378 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,150 -961 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -378 -466 Profit before income tax -4,276 24,032 Income tax -546 -19 Profit for the reporting period -4,822 24,013 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized exchange rate differences 66 233 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period 66 233 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period -4,756 24,246 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent -4,859 24,023 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 25 -10 Profit for the reporting period -4,834 24,013 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent -4,793 24,256 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest 25 -10 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -4,768 24,246

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

